Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ Malyea Partinger was chosen to the Kentucky Class 2-A Girls’ State Basketball Tournament’s All-Tournament Team.
The selections were made by the eight coaches in the tournament that includes Ashley Taylor, the head coach of the Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ basketball team.
“It was great to play in this tournament and bond with my teammates,” Malyea Partinger said. “I wish we could have won and continued to play and bond more with the team but to get here in my senior year to play was a great experience.”
Partinger played nearly 26 minutes and made four of her nine shots from the floor and made three of her four free throws to lead the team with 11 points along with a rebound in their opening round game against the Mercer County Lady Titans.
