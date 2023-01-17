Partinger

Franklin-Simpson High School Athletic Director Matt Wilhite (right) presents the Kentucky Class 2-A Girls’ State All-Tournament Team selection award to Malyea Partinger (left) following the Lady Cats’ game against Mercer County at the Owensboro Sports Center last Friday morning.

 Brian Davis

Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ Malyea Partinger was chosen to the Kentucky Class 2-A Girls’ State Basketball Tournament’s All-Tournament Team.

The selections were made by the eight coaches in the tournament that includes Ashley Taylor, the head coach of the Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ basketball team.

