The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ soccer team is excited to get their 2023 season underway.
Last season, the Lady Cats didn’t have much of a preseason because the coaching staff was not in place until late July. But the p[layers, who did not participate in spring sports, have been grinding since February and now the team is having a full preseason to prepare for the regular season.
“We have had a great preseason, a true preseason unlike last year,” Lady Cats’ head coach Mike Stovall said. “We have been conditioning since February, practices after school and voluntary during the late spring and summer. We have added several freshmen and juniors and that immediately gives us depth, something we didn’t have last year. I’m excited for this team. We have scheduled 17 games. I’m curious how we respond against teams that really took it to us last season.”
The Lady Cats will have depth at their disposal. Last season, the Lady Cats had around 14 players but this year, they expect to have at least 20 or more players on the roster which will help them have multiple rotations of substitutions.
“It’s great to have numbers in our team so far this season,” Kennedi Alexander said. “They are not as experienced as the returning players but they will get up to speed after our summer camp and should be ready to play when the season starts in August. We will be able to sub in and out a lot more this year than last year.”
The Lady Cats are on “dead period” right now but will take part in a very important camp on July 17th, 18th, and 20th that will be run by John Lees and his staff, who heads a competitive soccer league in White House, Tenn.
“Camp will be big for all of us... players and coaches both,” Stovall said. “It’s an area of the game that I will learn from these coaches. For six hours, three days total, we will learn how to build our attack, play team defense, and support each other. We will also work on communication, getting to the open spots and overall, it is the next step for our team.”
“With all of the drills we have leading up to the “dead period” now and then the summer camp coming up in the middle of July, I feel like that we will be a very stacked team and we can win our district this season,” Sara Norwood said.
Their first scrimmage match is scheduled as of right now on July 31st against the Allen County-Scottsville Lady Patriots.
“Allen County-Scottsville is going to come at us 10 times harder than they did last year,” Alexander said. “They have a brand new coach and it is going to be trial and error against them in a scrimmage but we need to play like it is a regular season game.”
“I am excited about our scrimmage with Allen County-Scottsville,” Norwood said. “We were butting heads with them last year so with the new players providing us depth in key areas, we have a great chance to start the season the right way.”
