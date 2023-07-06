The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ soccer team is excited to get their 2023 season underway.

Last season, the Lady Cats didn’t have much of a preseason because the coaching staff was not in place until late July. But the p[layers, who did not participate in spring sports, have been grinding since February and now the team is having a full preseason to prepare for the regular season.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.