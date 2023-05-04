Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ soccer players Sam Mylor and Connor Vincent together signed their letters of intent to play collegiate soccer for the Midway University Eagles last Monday in the F-S Gym.

“I saw how Ben (Banton) reacted when he went and he loves it there,” Sam Mylor said. “He is thriving there and I want to be a part of that. He has bettered himself there and I want to do the same thing too.”

