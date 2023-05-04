Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ soccer players Sam Mylor and Connor Vincent together signed their letters of intent to play collegiate soccer for the Midway University Eagles last Monday in the F-S Gym.
“I saw how Ben (Banton) reacted when he went and he loves it there,” Sam Mylor said. “He is thriving there and I want to be a part of that. He has bettered himself there and I want to do the same thing too.”
“I had it narrowed down to two colleges for my selection,” Connor Vincent said. “Just had to figure out which one is better for me and my friends are there so it is going to be amazing going to Midway.”
Midway University is a private Christian university located in Midway, KY. Related by covenant to the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), it enrolls approximately 1,900 students earning two-year and four-year degrees as well as master’s degrees. Midway was the only women’s college in KY until 2016 when it began admitting male undergraduate students.
The university originally opened as the Kentucky Female Orphan School on Oct. 3, 1849, with one teacher and 16 female students. The nine members of the Board of Trustees oversaw the school’s endowment, the building and five acres of land. The co-founders of the school were Dr. L.L. (Lewis Letig) Pinkerton, minister of the Midway Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) from 1844 to 1860, and Mr. James Ware Parrish, a Midway Christian Church elder. They obtained a charter on Feb. 17, 1847, from the Kentucky legislature through the help of Kentucky Senator Major George W. Williams.
Both players love the facilities that Midway University has to offer. They have access to the trainers with all the coaches accessible all in one facility. Plus a new soccer turf field has both players excited to play. They have been in contact with Eagles’ head coach Tim Wolz and have met a few of the players that they will be playing with.
Mylor and Vincent were two of the pieces of a Wildcats’ soccer team’s defense that led the state in shutouts with 15 ranked 7th in the state in total defense as they allowed 20 shots on goal in 24 games played for an average of 0.8 goals allowed per game. With that average, the team was ranked 6th overall in scoring margin with a 3.2 average as they averaged four goals scored as a team.
“It will benefit Midway that they are getting Sam and Connor together,” Wildcats’ soccer head coach Justin Dyer said. “It usually takes some time for the center back and goalie to get that relationship, that chemistry to click but these two have that already. It’s a big day for our middle school and younger varsity players to be a part of this. These two have been role models for not only the younger players but for the team itself.”
The duo will be reunited with another former Franklin-Simpson Wildcat soccer player in current freshman and close friend, Ben Banton.
“I am excited to have two of my high school teammates coming to play soccer with me again,” Ben Banton said. “I think they will really like Midway University and all it has to offer.”
Dyer feels that both players should be able to adjust to the collegiate game of soccer very quickly. They both are hard workers. smart and good athletes but really understand the game. He doesn’t feel like that they will have any problems adapting to the pace of the game.
“It’s a different speed playing college soccer. It’s the same game but with different speed,” Mylor said. “Our minds are going to have to think quicker. I’m going into this trying to do my best.
“I feel like there will be a learning step,” Vincent said. “Players are bigger and they are more physical. We’ve both been hitting the gym, getting ready for all of that and making sure our fitness is great.”
Mylor said his first goal during his freshman season is to learn how a collegiate team plays the game and Vincent’s goal is to start grinding this summer and hopefully to start one game during the season.
Mylor will major in business with a minor in sports marketing and Vincent will be majoring in sports marketing.
