Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ basketball team advances to the championship game in the Section 2 portion of the Class 2-A Tournament with a 48-38 victory this past Sunday afternoon at Hart County High School in Munfordville against the Hart County Raiders.
“I thought the guys played good in spurts,” Wildcats’ head coach Dee Spencer said. “We got a good lead on them and then relaxed. They came back and handed it to us in the 2nd Quarter but after I got on them at halftime, they responded well in the 3rd Quarter.”
The Wildcats built an early double digit lead with four points each from returning senior Andreyas Miller and sophomore Mathias Dickerson and two points each from juniors Gabe Jones and Connor Vincent. The Raiders cut their deficit down to four at 12-8 at the end of the first with three points each from junior Ethan Devore’s 3-pointer and sophomore Clark Rexroat.
Sophomore Jaxson Shoulders scored six points with four points from sophomore J.D. Crump and a 3-pointer by junior Chandler Hudgins for Hart County as they scored 13 unanswered in the 2nd Quarter to lead 21-12 Franklin-Simpson closed the 1st Half with seven straight points with Miller scoring on a traditional three-point play and Jones adding three points as they trailed 21-19 at halftime.
The Wildcats took control of the game in the 3rd Quarter as their defense held the Raiders to two made field goals to outscore the Raiders 18-5. Briscoe could not be stopped in the paint as he scored eight points with Miller scoring five. Jones dropped another 3-pointer and Vincent added two as they led 39-26 at the end of three.
Hart County cut their deficit down to as low as six points in the 4th Quarter with four points each sophomore Jordan Bradley and Rexroat. Franklin-Simpson bent but did not break as they were ankle to close the game out five points from Miller and two each from: Jones, junior Sam Mylor and Vincent to advance to the championship game of the sectional portion of the tournament with a 48-38 victory over the Raiders.
“We held them to 38 points but I need to watch the tape because I feel like we have to do better on the offensive end,” Spencer said. “We hang our hat on our defense and Connor (Vincent) and Jalen (Briscoe) did a good job on the glass. But we got to do a better job of closing people out.”
Andreyas Miller led all scorers with a game high of 17 points with Gabe Jones adding 10 for the Wildcats.
“Having all of our guys back is much needed,” Spencer said. “When we are full, having everybody, we are not bad at all. One guy misses causes us to get out of rotation and other kinds of stuff. Overall, it is great to have everybody here today.”
Jaxson Shoulders was the only Raider to score in double figures with a team high of 12 points.
The Wildcats will play the Adair County Indians at Adair County High School on Saturday in the Section 2 championship game of the Class 2-A Tournament. Game time has not been finalized as of today but tune into WFKN Radio to find out our broadcast time of this game.
