Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ basketball team defeated the Todd County Central Rebels 67-55 last Monday night at the F-S Gym.
With the victory, the Wildcats are the 13th District regular season champions and secured the number one seed in the upcoming 13th District Boys Basketball Tournament that is scheduled to begin on Monday night at Logan County High School.
“We challenged the guys,” Spencer said. “When we are locked in on the defensive end, we’re going to be a tough team to beat because we have a lot of guys that can score. Just had to challenge them a bit. High school kids want to relax a bit but we stayed on them and I am happy for them.”
Returning senior Andreyas Miller dropped two 3-pointers to score eight points with junior Jalen Briscoe adding six points for the Wildcats in the 1st Quarter. Seniors Mareke Johnson and Preston Moore each scored five points for the Rebels as they led 16-14 at the end of the first.
Sophomore Jamison Glass scored eight points in the 2nd Quarter for Todd County Central with Johnson scoring on a traditional three-point play. Miller sank his third 3-pointer of the game to score five points with junior Gabe Jones making his first 3-pointer of the game to score seven points. Briscoe added six points as Franklin-Simpson led 32-31 at halftime.
“Didn’t make any adjustments at halftime. I told the guys at halftime to just play harder,” Spencer said. “I felt like Todd County Central played harder than us in the 1st Half. I got after them a little bit and got to give them all the credit. They didn’t pout. They just sucked it up and came out here and did their job.”
The Wildcats responded to Spencer’s halftime talk as they held the Rebels to score six points in the 3rd Quarter. Miller connected on two more 3-pointers for eight points in the quarter with Briscoe and Jones each adding three points as they led 46-37 at the end of three.
With the finish line in sight, Franklin-Simpson closed the game out in the 4th Quarter with Briscoe sinking eight of his 10 free throws to score 10 points with Jones burying another 3-pointer to score nine points and Junior Connor Vincent adding a basket. Glass scored eight points for Todd County Central with five points from Johnson but they could not overcome their deficit as the Wildcats defeated the
Rebels 67-55 to win the 13th District regular season championship.
“The guys played much better against Todd County Central in the 2nd Half,” Spencer said. “That was our goal in wanting to be the number one seed and they accomplished that.”
Jalen Briscoe led all scorers with a game high of 25 points for Franklin-Simpson with Andreyas Miller pouring in 21 points and 19 points from Gabe Jones.
“Jamison Glass from Todd County Central is a talented player. He goes after the ball hard like everyone else and every time I was up there, he was right there with me. It comes down to the fight and I really wanted it more,” Jalen Briscoe said. “Todd County Central is a talented team but honestly, I trust my guys and theory have my back which means we will come out with the win.”
“To be honest, Jalen (Briscoe) is the key because he can do so many things for us. He can play from the outside and can rebound for us. Super proud of him. Have to stay on him to stay aggressive and he can do whatever he wants on the basketball court.”
Jamison Glass led Todd County Central with 20 points and Mareke Johnson added 13 points.
