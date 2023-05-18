The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ Middle School Baseball Team hosted the 13th District Middle School Baseball tournament at Greg Shelton Field this past Saturday.

The Wildcats, who entered the tournament as the regular season 13th District champions, lived up to their expectations as they did not allow a run in either game and defeated the Russellville Panthers and the Logan County Cougars to win the tournament championship.

