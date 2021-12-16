Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ basketball teams played their first home games of the season with a full capacity of fans at the F-S Gym on Frank Cardwell Court and the fans were not disappointed as both teams came away with two exciting wins over the South Warren Spartans.
Wildcats 65, Spartans 63The Wildcats overcame a 15-point deficit with 6:52 to play and scored 13 unanswered points in the final 3:52 of the game with junior Gabe Jones’ buzzer beating 3-point shot for the two-point victory.
“When I shot the ball, I didn’t know for sure it was going to go in. When it was in the air, it looked really good. Then I saw it go down and hit the bottom of the net,” Gabe Jones said. “Game winning shots at the buzzer is really cool. This is the moment you dream of as a kid. The crowd and the team celebrates around you and yells your name. Feels really good that happened in our first home game of the season. Will never forget this moment.”
“The guys didn’t quit. The main thing we told them is not to quit. Get some stops and we should be able to score enough. We finally got some stops by speeding them up,” Wildcats’ head coach Dee Spencer said. “Sam (Mylor) made a big shot and told him that he didn’t score tonight, we’re cutting his hair. He scored to get us within one and then we got a steal and Gabe (Jones) made a great shot.”
The Wildcats got off to a hot start in the 1st Quarter as Kones scored nine points with returning senior Andreyas Miller adding six. But the Spartans responded as freshman Ty Price made three 3-pointers for 11 points as they led 23-20 at the end of the first.
Franklin-Simpson had a rough 2nd Quarter on the offensive end as they managed only seven points, with juniors Jalen Briscoe scoring five points and two from Connor Vincent. Price was still hot for South Warren as he scored nine of the team’s 15 points as they led 38-27 at halftime.
“We fell in love with the threes,” Spencer said. “They were making a bunch of them and felt like we had to match them. We are not that type of team. We need to get the ball in the paint first and then shoot the three. We did that a little better in the 4th Quarter.”
The Wildcats cut their deficit to single digits early in the 3rd Quarter as Miller scored six of the team’s 12 points. The Spartans were able to extend their lead back to double digits as seniors Linkin Lockhart scored five points with Joel Davis adding four for a 52-39 lead at the end of three.
Franklin-Simpson outscored South Warren 26-11 in the 4th Quarter. Miller scored nine points including a 3-pointer with Vincent adding four points. Junior Sam Mylor drained his second 3-pointer of the game that cut their deficit down to one, 63-62. Then junior Jalen Briscoe intercepted a pass that gave the Wildcats possession with 1:16 to go. After two timeouts and 11.6 seconds remaining, Miller tried to drive but was cut off. He passed back to Jones who buried a deep 3-pointer over two Spartans’ players as time expired that gave them the come from behind victory, 65-63.
“I like my hair. I don’t want a haircut but I stepped up when we needed other people to score,” Sam Mylor said. “My three came when we were supposed to swing it around and they left me open with the clock running down and I had to do something. I just felt like I had to make a play and I feel like every shot I shoot is going in and it did.”
Andreyas Miller scored a team high of 21 points with Gabe Jones adding 17. Ty Price scored a game high of 25 points with Linkin Lockhart with 16 points and Joel Davis adding 12.
“We made an adjustment on (Ty) Price and we knew those guys can shoot the ball,” Spencer said. “South Warren has some great shooters and the guys did a good job of defending in the 2nd Half and not quitting.”
Lady Cats 42, Lady Spartans 37Returning senior Alera Barbee scored a game high of 19 points as the Lady Cats had to grind their way to a five-point victory over the Lady Spartans.
“This was a grind out game and this was a game where the team didn’t adjust to us, we had to adjust to them,” Lady Cats’ head coach Ashley Taylor said. “I’ll take the responsibility for this. We weren’t prepared. We came out lackadaisical and we thought that we just show up and win. This is not how this works. Every game, we have a team coming into our gym to beat us. Not being prepared will not happen again.”
Franklin-Simpson led throughout most of the game as in the 1st Quarter with juniors Hadley Turner scoring six points and Lee Lee Partinger adding four as they led 14-8 at the end of one as six players combined to score eight points for South Warren.
Barbee knocked down her first of two 3-pointers in the game to score seven points with Partinger getting a basket for the Lady Cats. Their defense made things difficult for the Lady Spartans as 8th grader McLaine Hudson made their only field goal in the 2nd Quarter as the Lady Cats led 23-13 at halftime.
Franklin-Simpson struggled offensively in the 3rd Quarter as they scored six points with four from Barbee and two from Turner. South Warren managed their way to cut their deficit down to single digits led by Hudson 3-pointer and junior Gracie Hodges’ traditional three-point play as they trailed 29-23 at the end of the third.
Partinger took over ealey in the 4th Quarter as she scored the first five points. Barbee buried her second 3-pointer of the game for six points and Turner added two as the Lady Cats built their lead back to double digits. They withstood a Lady Spartans’ late rally and grinded out the 42-37 victory for the fourth straight win of the season.
“Some of the mistakes we made down the stretch were because of our youth,” Taylor said. “We were not really sure what to do in a close game. We will get better with that as we play more of those type of games. There are mistakes that we can live with and some that we can’t. I thought that too many mistakes happened tonight that we couldn’t live with from our freshman and experienced players.”
Along with Alera Barbee’s 19, Lee Lee Partinger scored 11 points with Hadley Turner adding 10 and freshman Vanessa Ray with two for Franklin-Simpson. Gracie Hodges and McLaine Hudson led South Warren with eight points each.
