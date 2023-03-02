The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats basketball team’s run at a three-peat for the 13th District Boys Tournament championship fell one game short as they suffered a 61-43 loss in an intense filled game with the Todd County Central Rebels last Friday night at Todd County Central High School.
“I don’t think we played very well,” Wildcats’ head coach Dee Spencer said. “They hit us in the mouth and we didn’t respond. We did a bunch of whining and crying instead of playing when things didn’t go our way.”
“We won the All “A” Region Tournament last year and we didn’t get that done this year but we thought that this was a goal that was achievable for us,” Rebels’ head coach John Stigall said. ”I am proud of my guys who played well in the 2nd and 3rd Quarters and held on at the end. The guys fought hard and finished it out.”
Gabe Jones, who scored five points, and O.J. Gamble each dropped a 3-pointer in the 1st quarter for the Wildcats. The Rebels’ Preston Rager, who led all scorers with seven points, and Hayden Strader each also buried a 3-pointer as Franklin-Simpson trailed 12-11 at the end of the first.
Jones connected on his second 3-pointer of the game to score five points in the 2nd Quarter. Rager, who scored the final four points in the 1st quarter for Todd County Central, scored six points in a row. Then Jamison Glass scored all eight points in a row as the Rebels led by double digits, 26-16. Demarcus Hogan’s basket at the end of the half made the score 26-18 with Franklin-Simpson trailing at halftime.
Sam Mylor drained a 3-pointer and Jalen Briscoe, who did not score in the 1st Half, also scored three points as the Wildcats still trailed by eight. Then the Rebels went on another run as Strader made three straight 3-pointers to extend their lead to43-24. Gavin Fickerson’s traditional three-point play made the score 43-27 with the Wildcats trailing at the end of three.
“Those runs in the two quarters were huge. When we are making shots, consistently that is, we are pretty tough,” Stigall said. “We got into some big time foul; trouble early which made us switch to the 3-2 zone defense and that was a key for us for the rest of the game. We put that defense in the last 15 minutes of practice, just in case we needed it.”
The intensity was at an all-time high in the 4th Quarter as both teams were engaged for the final eight minutes. Briscoe scored 10 of the Wildcats’ 16 points as they cut their deficit down to six, 49-43. But Todd County Central made their free throws down the stretch as Rafer made six with Glass, who also scored three points on a traditional three-point play, scored seven points as Franklin-Simpson’s dream of a championship three-peat turned into a nightmare as they lost 61-43 to Todd County Central.
“It’s just one game and it’s all right,” Spencer said. “We will learn from it and be ready to go in the region tournament and will be better for it. It’s not the end of the world and we should be just fine. The main thing is that we must play and respond better when things aren’t going our way.””
Jalen Briscoe and Gabe Jones led the Wildcats with 13 points each. Preston Rager led all scorers with a game high of 21 points with Jamison Glass scoring 19 points with 12 from Hayden Strader.
Despite the outcome, both the Wildcat and Rebels will play in the 4th Region Boys’ Basketball Tournament at E.A. Diddle Arena on the campus of Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green.
