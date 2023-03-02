The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats basketball team’s run at a three-peat for the 13th District Boys Tournament championship fell one game short as they suffered a 61-43 loss in an intense filled game with the Todd County Central Rebels last Friday night at Todd County Central High School.

“I don’t think we played very well,” Wildcats’ head coach Dee Spencer said. “They hit us in the mouth and we didn’t respond. We did a bunch of whining and crying instead of playing when things didn’t go our way.”

