The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ soccer team lost their first 13th District match of the season with a 10-0 loss at the Logan County Lady Cougars.
The Lady Cats only managed two shots on goal as they were kept on their heels on the defensive end for the majority of the game as sophomore goalkeeper Jayden Spears faced 31 shots on goal.
Lady Cougars senior Kadyn Costello scored five of the team s 10 goals as they handed the Lady Cats their first 13th District loss of the season and their fourth straight win over F-S that dates back to last season.
The team will play their second home match of the season when they play the Warren East Lady Raiders at 5:30 p.m. at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex as part of Section 2 of the Class 2-A Tournament.
