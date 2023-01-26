13th District games are never easy and the Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats executed a 4th Quarter rally to overcome their deficit to come away with a 54-49 victory over the Logan County Lady Cougars last Friday night in Russellville.
“We played hard and didn’t give up,” Lady Cats’ head coach Ashley Taylor said. “Tonight was a great basketball environment. I thought we put ourselves in a bad spot by not rebounding the basketball very well. Need to go back and look at how many second chance points we gave up.”
“It was a hard game,” Malyea Partinger said. “We came out a little flat and stayed that way for a while. We should have executed better and played better on defense.”
Naja Nolan got the party started off right for the Lady Cats with a game-opening 3-pointer. Kloie Smith continued her mastery of scoring in the paint as she scored eight points with Lyniah Brown adding a free throw. The Lady Cougars kept pace with Nora Epley’s 3-pointer along with two points each from Emily Borders, TaKiyah Mason, and Emerson McKinnis as Franklin-Simpson led 12-9 at the end of the first.
Two lead changes and two ties occurred in the 2nd Quarter. Epley’s 3-pointer tied the game at 12-12. Partinger scored six points with Smith’s bucket giving the lead back to the Lady Cats. Emily Borders’s free throws tied the game at 20-20. Partinger found Savage underneath the basket for an easy two but Epley’s second 3-pointer of the quarter gave the lead back to Logan County, 23-22. Brown was able to get a steal and layup in the final seconds giving Franklin-Simpson a 24-23 lead at halftime.
Two ties occurred early in the 3rd Quarter as both teams exchanged baskets but the Lady Cougars took the lead as a pair of free throws from Gracie Borders gave them the lead at 30-28. Borders scored 10 of the team’s 14 points in the quarter. Late in the quarter and trailing by six, Savage banked in a 3-pointer and Partinger’s basket cut the Lady Cats deficit down to one 36-35. Borders scored her final basket in the final seconds as Franklin-Simpson trailed 38-35 at the end of three.
“I came out and was ready to go,” Jasmine Savage said. “The game was intense but we needed a shot to keep us in the game and to get us going. I shot it and I banked it in … just as I planned. Every time we come here and play, it is packed with people and the band, so when you come out, you got to be ready.”
The Lady Cats reeled off seven straight points quickly to open the 4th Quarter as Nolan’s drive to the basket along with Brown’s steal and basket and Katelyn McAlister’s 3-pointer gave them the lead once again, 42-38. They extended their lead with four points from Smith with a pair of buckets from McAlister and Partinger that made the score 50-43. The Lady Cougars used their fouls to get back in the game but Partinger and Smith made free throws down the stretch as Franklin-Simpson won their second 13th District game of the season with a 54-49 victory over Logan County.
“I thought our girls handled the pressure of the game well,” Taylor said. “I never see them rattled. We got to be able to make free throws and stretch games out. But, I never saw them panic. You have to learn how to win when you are not playing your best. Doing that is a skill that any team has to have.”
“This game was emotional,” Katelyn McAlister said. “How can you not have emotions in a close game? I shot the three and made it and that gave us the momentum and I put three fingers up as I always do and that gets us hyped up.”
Kloie Smith led the Lady Cats with 20 points and grabbed four rebounds with Malyea Partinger adding 12 points. Lyniaj Brown and Katelyn McAlister led the team with five rebounds each.
“Offensively, we are still trying to figure out what kind of night it will be with Kloie (Smith). They gave us a different look than what Greenwood did and that’s just a learning experience. Those things will be ironed out as the season goes on.”
Gracie Borders led all scorers with a game-high of 23 points, all scored in the 2nd Half, with Nora Epley adding 13 points for the Lady Cougars.
“I thought overall it was a very competitive, close ball game,” Lady Cougars’ head coach Dedra Adler said. “There were critical moments when things didn’t quite go our way. I was pleased with how the way we handled Franklin-Simpson’s pressure. We had some shots that we didn’t finish.“
Franklin-Simpson plays another important 13th District game on Friday night at the Todd County Central Lady Rebels in Elkton. Tip-off time for the girls’/boys’ doubleheader is at 6 p.m.
