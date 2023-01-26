13th District games are never easy and the Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats executed a 4th Quarter rally to overcome their deficit to come away with a 54-49 victory over the Logan County Lady Cougars last Friday night in Russellville.

“We played hard and didn’t give up,” Lady Cats’ head coach Ashley Taylor said. “Tonight was a great basketball environment. I thought we put ourselves in a bad spot by not rebounding the basketball very well. Need to go back and look at how many second chance points we gave up.”

