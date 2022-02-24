Franklin-Simpson’s basketball teams played another weekend of back-to-back varsity games on Saturday, Feb. 12 night at South Warren High School as they came away with a split of the doubleheader.
Lady Cats 50, Lady Spartans 35Franklin-Simpson’s relentless defensive pressure was the difference as they held South Warren to four points in the 2nd Quarter that led them to their 15-point victory.
“We talk about what a team averages in scoring and add about 15 points when they play us because of the speed and tempo of the game that we play at,” Lady Cats’ head coach Ashley Taylor said. “We gave up a couple of easy ones today but I thought that we executed in the 1st Quarter against their man to man defense but in the 2nd Quarter, our defense took the game over.”
The lead changed hands several times in the 1st Quarter as Lady Cats’ returning senior Alera Barbee scored eight points. Lady Spartans’ senior Carrie Enlow, who made two 3-pointers, also scored eight points but freshman Vanessa Ray, who scored on a traditional three-point play, scored five points coming off the bench with two points from junior Hadley Turner for a 15-14 lead at the end of one.
Franklin-Simpson seized control of the rest of the game with a dominant 2nd Quarter. They used their full court pressure defense to force South Warren into committing turnovers and bad shots. With the pressure defense, they capitalized on it on the offensive end as Turner and sophomore Katelyn McAlister, who knocked down a pair of 3-pointers, each scored six points. Barbee, junior Lee Lee Partinger and Ray each scored a basket as they outscored the Lady Spartans 18-4 in the quarter for a 33-18 lead at halftime.
“We were forcing turnovers and bad shots and we were also scoring. We were able to score and use that with our defense with it so we did our job. With Alera (Barbee) in some foul trouble, I thought Hadley (Turner) stepped up big with Vanessa (Ray) being able to drive the ball as no one was able to guard her and so we were able to make that run in the 2nd Quarter with Alera on the bench at times.”
“We make sure to play hard on defense and that’s where it starts. Play hard on defense and the offense will come to us. We gotta keep our energy up to make us play better defense,” Lee Lee Partinger said. “Tonight, we didn’t play around. We came here tonight to get the business done. We’ll always be ready for everything and we will be as long as we keep our energy up.”
South Warren tried to get their deficit to within single digits as junior Gracie Hodges, who drained a 3-pointer, and 8th grader McLaine Hudson each scored three points. But Barbee had a huge 3rd Quarter for the Lady Cats as she scored nine points with Turner adding two as they led 44-28 at the end of the third.
Franklin-Simpson played a patient offense as they spread the floor to use the clock and take the best available shot. Turner scored three points with McAlister adding two as the Lady Cats defeated the Lady Spartans 50-35.
Alera Barbee scored a game high of 19 points with Hadley Turner adding 13 points for Franklin-Simpson.
“It is fun playing defense when you are switching up, rotating and it is really fun when you are getting stops,” Hadley Turner said. “Last time, we played horrible against them as we were up by 15 and only won by five. This time, we got up by that much again but we didn’t let them come back.”
Carrie Enlow led South Warren with 13 points.
Spartans 53, Wildcats 52Just like in their previous game back on Dec. 7th at the F-S Gym, Franklin-Simpson and South Warren went down to the wire. Wildcats’ junior Gabe Jones won that game on a 3-point buzzer beater but last Saturday night, Franklin-Simpson would come out on the wrong end of a last second shot as they lost an eight-point lead to lose by one point.
“We gave this one away,” Wildcats’ head coach Dee Spencer said. “We didn’t rebound down the stretch and that’s what killed us. Basketball is a simple game. You play good defense and rebound, you will win most games. It was just a couple of balls that we didn’t come up with that allowed them to score. What it boils down to is that we got to do a better job on the glass.”
The lead changed hands a few times in the 1st Quarter as Wildcats’ junior Connor Vincent, who scored on a traditional three-point play, scored four points with returning senior Andreyas Miller knocking down a 3-pointer with two points each from juniors Jalen Briscoe and Gabe Jones. Senior Linkin Lockhart led the Spartans with five points as he made a 3-pointer with four points from junior Brandon Rowe as Franklin-Simpson trailed 13-11 at the end of the first.
The Wildcats’ defense held South Warren to seven points as Lockhart drained his second 3-pointer of the game with junior Andrew Goley scoring on a traditional three-point play. They took advantage of that on the offensive end with Briscoe scoring six points and Vincent adding four as Franklin-Simpson led 25-20 at halftime.
Both teams played evenly in the 3rd Quarter as Miller, who scored five points, and sophomore O.J. Gamble each connected on a 3-pointer. Briscoe also scored three points with Vincent adding two for the Wildcats. Spartans’ senior Luke Burton, who made a 3-pointer, and Rowe each scored five points as Franklin-Simpson led 39-35 at the end of three.
Jones dropped two 3-pointers early on in the 4th Quarter with Briscoe adding five points as the Wildcats led by as many as eight points. South Warren made a late run as Burton, who made three 3-pointers, scored 11 points and freshman Ty Price’s second 3-pointer of the quarter gave them a 53-52 lead with 4.1 seconds left.
“Those 3-pointers wouldn’t have happened if we just rebounded down the stretch,” Spencer said. “We gave them second opportunities and when you rebound, they wouldn’t get those and they wouldn’t be able to find guys to make shots. Got to give them credit. They made us pay for that. They made the shots and we got to do a better job on the glass.”
Franklin-Simpson’s final play was an inbounds pass from Vincent to Miller, who raced up the court and his scoop shot layup just fell off the front of the rim as the Wildcats lost by one point, 53-52.
“That is a play that we have worked on during our walkthroughs,” Spencer said. “We worked on last second plays and we got the ball to the guy we wanted and got the shot we wanted but it was just a little short. We put ourselves in that position and we really shouldn’t have been in that. We should have won this game easily if we just rebound the ball.”
Jalen Briscoe led Franklin-Simpson with 16 points with Andreyas Miller adding 12 points and Connor Vincent pouring in 10 points.
Luke Burton led South Warren with a game high of 18 points as he was the only player that scored in double figures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.