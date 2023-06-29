Franklin-Simpson Wildcat golfers Chloe Chaney and Alan Johnson each had a pair of top 3 finishes at Rolling Hills Golf Course in Russellville this past Saturday afternoon.
Rolling Hills Golf Course is 6,558 yards and scored as a par 72 for both boys and girls’ tournaments.
Johnson earned 101 players’ points for finishing 2nd, three strokes behind Ryan Loiars from Greenwood High School. He shot a 78 for a score of +6 as he made two birdies, on the 5th and 18th Holes, and eight pars. Johnson shot a 40 on his first nine and a 38 on his final nine holes.
Chamey earned 70 players’ points by finishing 3rd, six strokes behind Sophie Hollowell from McCracken County High School. She shot an 88 for a score of +16 as she made one birdie, on the 17th Hole, and six pars. Chaney shot a 45 on her front nine and a 43 on her back nine holes.
(0) comments
