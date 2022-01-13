Western Kentucky picked up their first Conference USA win of the season with an 84-71 victory over the Florida International University Panthers this past Saturday afternoon at E.A. Diddle Arena.
“First off, Florida International has a great basketball team,” Hilltoppers’ head basketball coach Rick Stansbury said. “Jeremy (Ballard) does a great job with them. Anytime you can have multiple guys who can shoot the basketball like they can shoot it and have a little point guard who can get the ball in the paint and create something, you’re a dangerous team. … So give them some credit. They’ve got a really good team and they’re not easy to defend. I thought our guys bounced back. I thought for the most part we were pretty good for most of the night.”
The Hilltoppers trailed early in the 1st Half 9-6 with five straight points from Panthers’ redshirt junior Tevin Brewer. WKU’s redshirt senior Luke Frampton answered back with two consecutive 3-pointers.
Junior Jamarion Sharp’s slam dunk with senior Jarius Hamilton’s layup off a great assist from sophomore Dayvion McKnight gave the Hilltoppers’ their first lead of the game at 10-9 with 14:25 remaining.
Leading 17-15, WKU scored eight of the next 10 points with four points from fifth year senior Josh Anderson and two each from redshirt senior Jaylen Butz and McKnight for a 25-17 lead.
The Hilltoppers took their biggest lead of the half 41-31 on a 3-pointer from graduate student Cameron Justice.
Sharp scored 10 points for WKU but Brewer scored 11 points that kept FIU within striking distance as the Hilltoppers led 43-38 at halftime.
WKu shot 54.5% from the floor, making 18 of their 33 shots including four of their 14 shots from beyond the arc. They shot 60% from the free throw line, making three of their five attempts.
FIU made 16 of their 34 shots from the floor, shooting 47.1% including making six of their 18 shots from the 3-point line but did not shoot a single free throw.
The Hilltoppers took their first double digit lead of the game, 53-42 with 15:54 left to go as Frampton buried his fourth 3-pointer of the game.
WKU extended their lead to as much as 14, 69-55 with 9:34 left with seven points from Justice along with four from McKnight and three from Hamilton.
Hilltoppers’ lead grew to 16 points with Frampton’s fifth 3-pointer of the game with 6:57 remaining and as high as 17 points, 84-67 with two free throws from Justice with 1:54 left in the game.
FIU scored the final four points of the game as WKU improved to 1-1 in Conference USA with their 84-71 victory.
Five players scored in double figures for the Hilltoppers as Josh Anderson scored a team high of 16 points with 15 points each from Luke Frampton, all on 3-point shots, and Cameron Justice, who knocked down three from downtown.
“I mean, conference play is always tough, whoever you play, it does not matter,” Luke Frampton said. “They are always going to give their best shot, no matter who it is. We just have to focus on us. We can’t be worried about who we’re playing or where we’re playing at. It is us against us and that is how it is for the rest of the season.”
Plus 14 points from Jamarion Sharp, who also grabbed a game high of eight rebounds, and Dayvion McKnight adding 13 points.
WKU shot 50% from the floor, making 30 of their 60 shots including 10 of their 23 shots from the 3-point line. They sank 14 of their 19 free throw attempts, shooting 72.7%.
FIU made 29 of their 64 shots from the floor, shooting 45.3% including from the 3-point line, making nine of their 29 shots. They shot 57.1% from the free throw line, making four of their seven attempts.
Tevin Brewer scored a game high of 20 points with sophomore Seth Pinkney adding 10 points.
The Hilltoppers return to action with a Conference USA home game against the Rice Owls on Thursday night. Tip-off time is scheduled for 8 p.m. and WFKN Radio will join the Hilltopper/IMG Big Red Radio Sports Network for the broadcast starting at 7:30 p.m.
