A nine-point second half lead was squandered away by the Franklin-Simpson Wildcats that led to their heartbreaking, 62-59, loss to the Barren County Trojans last Sunday at the F-S Gym in the opening round game of the 4th Region Basketball Tournament.
“The kids battled hard and gave us a chance,” Wildcats head coach Dee Spencer said. “You got to give Barren County credit. They made the shots when they needed to and that was the difference in the game.”
Seven lead changes occurred in the 1st Quarter as the Wildcats were led with nine points by senior Andreyas Miller. Junior Mason Griggs led the Trojans with eight points. Sophomore DeMarcus Hogan tied the game at 13-13 and senior Kyjuan Stutzman’s free throw gave Franklin-Simpson a 14-13 lead at the end of one.
The Wildcats maintained their lead in the 2nd Quarter as sophomore Gabe Jones, who knocked down a 3-pointer,along with Hogan each scored five points for a 26-20 lead. Barren County got five points from senior Gavin Withrow and three from Griggs as they trailed 26-25 late in the half. But a traditional three-point play from Hogan and a basket from Stutzman gave Franklin-Simpson a 31-25 halftime advantage.
Senior Isaac Marshall’s basket with a free throw from senior Kadyn Lowe gave the Wildcats their biggest lead of the game, 34-25. Laer in the 3rd Quarter, Stutzman’s basket gave Franklin-Simpson a 39-32 lead but then the game quickly changed. A technical foul for trash talking was called on the Wildcats which quickly swung the momentum to the Trojans as they scored seven straight points, tying the game at 39-39. Sophomore Connor Vincent’s free throw and Marshall’s second basket of the quarter gave the Wildcats a 42-39 lead at the end of the third.
Barren County grabbed a 44-42 lead with junior Taye Poynter’s 3-pointer and basket by Griggs. Franklin-Simpson regained the lead 49-48 with two free throws by junior Jalen Briscoe. They consolidated their lead with a 3-pointer from Miller. Late in the 4th Quarter, Withrow sank another 3-pointer to cut the Trojans’ deficit down to one 54-53. Vincent was able to get a quick basket off a great assist from Stutzman for a Wildcats’ 56-53 lead with 33.1 seconds left. But Poynter’s second 3-pointer of the quarter tied the game for a sixth time, 56-56. Franklin-Simpson missed a 3-pointer with time running out in regulation that sent the game to overtime.
In the extra period, Barren County seized control with back to back baskets from Griggs and Shirley gave them a 60-56 lead. Hogan’s basket cut the Wildcats’ deficit down to two, 60-58. Shirley scored his fourth point in overtime for a Trojans’ four-point lead. Briscoe made one of two free throws that put Franklin-Simpson within a possession, 62-59. The Wildcats had one final chance to tie the game with 2.1 seconds left but the inbounds pass was thrown away as Barren County came away with the 62-59 victory over Franklin-Simpson and moved on to the semifinal round of the 4th Region Basketball Tournament.
“There has been a resiliency with this group all season that is special and it has really shown during the postseason,” Trojans head coach Warren Cunningham said. “They don’t give up and you shouldn’t put yourself in those types of situations. We went down four late and we made a play or two. We got some stops and got some key rebounds. Credit goes to these guys. They make some plays when they have to. We don’t hang our heads or give in. We may not win it but we keep fighting.”
Andreyas Miller led the Wildcats with 16 points with Kyjuan Stutzman adding 13 points. Mason Griggs scored a game high of 18 points with Gavin Withrow scoring 13 points and Taye Poynter adding 12 points for the Trojans.
Franklin-Simpson finished their season with an overall record of 14-4 and as the 13th District regular season and tournament champions.
“I am super proud of my guys,” Spencer said. “They showed up to work everyday. They did everything we asked. Hate to see the season end this way but that’s what happens in the postseason.”
