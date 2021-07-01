The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats softball team celebrated their 2021 season last Thursday night at the AG Building in the Jim Roberts Community Park.
The Lady Cats’ season didn’t end the way they anticipated. They finished their season with 17 wins as the team played 32 teams with winning records in their 37 games. They played five teams that played in the 4th Region Softball Tournament and won two games against teams that were ranked in the top 25 in the state, the Calloway County Lady Lakers and the Great Crossing Lady Warhawks.
For the season as a team, Franklin-Simpson had a batting average of .302 with 304 hits in 1,008 plate appearances. They hit 71 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs with 194 runs batted in for 210 runs scored. They reached base on 81 walks and stole 63 bases in 73 attempts.
The Lady Cats threw 3,848 pitches in 237.1 innings allowing 361 hits for 230 runs allowed, 177 of them were earned for an earned run average of 5.22. They struck out 154 batters while walking 52 batters.
The Lady Cats honored their three seniors: Raegan Coffee, Kaeleigh Tuck and Maddie Utley and departing assistant coach Trent Coffee.
Awards:
All-State Academic Awards: First Team: Gracie Arnemann, Shelby Caudill and Haley Fowler. Second Team: Kaeleigh Tuck. Honorable Mention: Maddie Utley
Captains Awards: Shelby Caudill and Kaeleigh Tuck
Doubles: Kaeleigh Tuck (14)
Golden Gloves (high fielding percentage): Hanna Arthur, Shelby Caudill, Lexi Holleman, Sherrekia Kitchens and Kaeleigh Tuck
Hits: Kaeleigh Tuck (52)
Home Runs: Sherrekia Kitchens and Kaeleigh Tuck (each with four)
Most Improved Junior Varsity: Jasmine Grover
Most Improved: Varsity: Raegan Coffee
Newcomer of the Year: Allie Utley
Player of the Year: Kaeleigh Tuck
Runs: Haley Fowler (33)
Runs Batted In: Sherrekia Kitchens (38)
Clutch two out RBI hits: Sherrekia Kitchens (15), Gracie Arnemann (13) and Raegan Coffee (11)
Sportsmanship: Zori Stout
Top Pitchers: Hanna Arthur, Gabi James and Allie Utley
Tough Cats Award: Shelby Caudill, Haley Fowler, Lexi Holleman, Sherrekia Kitchens, Kaeleigh Tuck and Maddie Utley
Stolen Bases: Allie Utley (27)
Varsity Lettermen: Hanna Arthur, Maggie Brown, Shelby Caudill, Raegan Coffee, Haley Fowler, Mollie Fowler, Jasmine Grover, Lexi Holleman, Gabi James, Sherrekia Kitchens, Katelyn McAlister, Kaeleigh Tuck, Allie Utley, Maddue Utley and Kaitlyn Woodall
