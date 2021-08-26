The Franklin-Simpson Volley Cats lost their first 13th District match of the season 3-0 (25-12, 25-17 and 25-19) at the Logan County Lady Cougars.
The Volley Cats were tied in the 1st set with momentum on their side but a rotation error led to six straight points scored by the Lady Cougars. In the 2nd set, the team led 9-8 but Logan County scored 12 of the next 16 points scored that eventually won the set and ultimately the match.
“We had a rotation error that kind of stopped what momentum we were having in the first set and that is a part of mentally, not fully engaged in the game,” Wildcats’ head coach Jerred Long said. “Part of changing the culture are not only physical barriers but mental barriers as well and we have to have both in sync if we are going to win more matches.”
8th grader Julia Warren led the team with three aces. Senior Aysia Fuller had five assists with three kills each from senior Natalie Wilkerson and junior Kerri Hastings. Senior Alyssa Spears had seven digs with four from Warren.
“The gap is shrinking between us and getting to the top of the district but there still is a gap,” Long said. “We got to work even harder to close that up so eventually it will be in our favor. We want to win region and potentially a state titles and winning the district is a stepping stone towards that. Once we start beating teams that historically we haven’t, we know we’re getting closer to doing that.”
“It was a good match. Our district volleyball keeps getting better and better each year and that is a great thing,” Lady Cougars head coach Caleb Sheffield said. “This was our first match and we got a good feel on how Jerred’s team is but this is where we need to figure out our game. We do have some inexperienced players on our team but with enough matches played, that shouldn’t be a problem. So we have work to do on being consistent and continue to improve on what we do best and play our game.”
The team will play at the Owensboro Lady Devils on Thursday night at 7 p.m. Their next home match will be their third 13th District match of the season next Tuesday night against the Todd County Central Rebels in a JV/varsity match at the F-S Gym starting at 5:30 p.m.
