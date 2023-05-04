The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ softball team split a pair of 13th District road games with the Todd County Central Lady Rebels and the Logan County Lady Cougars.

Lady Cats — 6 VS Lady Rebels — 5Franklin-Simpson was held to one run in the first six innings but found a spark that quickly turned into a flame that led to an inferno as they made one of the most miraculous comebacks in program history for the win over Todd County Central.

