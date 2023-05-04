The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ softball team split a pair of 13th District road games with the Todd County Central Lady Rebels and the Logan County Lady Cougars.
Lady Cats — 6 VS Lady Rebels — 5Franklin-Simpson was held to one run in the first six innings but found a spark that quickly turned into a flame that led to an inferno as they made one of the most miraculous comebacks in program history for the win over Todd County Central.
“We were just flat,” Lady Cats’ head coach Todd Caudill said. “We ended up getting a spark late and found a way to pull out a win. Todd County (Central) played well for six innings and they really should have won that game. A very nice rally and got some things done.”
In relief, Rebecca Luttrell picked up the win as she threw three innings allowing two runs on three hits with three strikeouts and one walk.
“It was a challenging game but it was a team effort and we got the district win. Very excited for our team, coaches and community.
In the bottom of the 1st inning, the Lady Rebels scored a run with an RBI single followed by scoring a run on a fielding error with two outs for a 2-0 lead.
The Lady Cats got on the board in the top of the 4th as with one out, Kloie Smith hit a single and advanced to second on a fielding error. Then Zori Stout hit an RBI single that scored Smith that cut their deficit down to 2-1.
Todd County Central used the long ball to extend their lead. They hit a one out solo home run in the bottom of the 4th and a two out, two run home run in the bottom of the 5th for a 5-1 lead.
In their final at bat in the top of the 7th, Franklin-Simpson’s offense was ignited. Rebecca Luttrell and Ava Holland each hit a single to lead off the inning. With one out, Maggie Brown hit an RBI single that scored Jayden Kough, courtesy runner for Luttrell, making the score 5-2. A passed ball scored Holland from third that cut their deficit down to 5-3 with Abbey Cook, courtesy runner for Brown, at second. Kyleigh Scott reached base on a walk and Kaitlyn Woodall’s single made the bases loaded. Lilly Ferguson drew an RBI walk that scored Cook, making the score 5-4. Then Smith’s RBI sacrifice fly scored Jasmine Grover, pinch runner for Scott, tied the game at 5-5. Now with two outs and runners at first and second, Stout’s RBI single scored Woodall for a 6-5 lead.
Luttrell and her defense held the Lady Rebels scoreless in the bottom of the 7th as she got a sacrifice bunt and two pop ups to Smith for the cone from behind win.
“It was very nerve wracking,” Luttrell said. “But I knew I had to concentrate on throwing strikes and rely on my defense to make plays.”
Ava Holland and Zori Stout, who had two RBI, led the team with two hits each with six players: Abbey Cook, Jasmine Grover, Holland, Jayden Kough, Kloie Smith and Kaitlyn Woodall each scoring a run.
Lady Cougars — 4 vs Lady Cats — 0Franklin-Simpson tried to continue the momentum from the comeback against Todd County Central Lady Rebels but Shayla Johnson and the Logan County Lady Cougars held the Lady Cats to four hits and nine strikeouts for the shutout loss.
“We struck out 10 times last night against Todd county (Central) and we did the same tonight,” Lady Cats’ head coach Todd Caudill said. “We have to change our approach at the plate.”
The Lady Cougars got the bases loaded in the bottom of the 1st inning and scored their first run of the game on a passed ball. With bases still loaded they scored their second un of the game on a fielder’s choice that made the score 2-0.
Logan County added two more runs in the bottom of he 4th as they scored on a RBI sacrifice fly and an RBI triple that made the score 4-0.
The top of the 5th inning was the only inning that the Lady Cats had a runner in scoring position as Maggie Brown hit an one out double but she was lefty stranded.
Franklin-Simpson also had runners at first base in the top of the 1st, 4th and 6th innings but could not advance them as they suffered their second loss in 13th District play to Logan County.
“We’re down a player, our captain (Allie Utley). We miss her defensively, her bat and speed on the bases,” Caudill said. “We got to hang in there as the younger girls are getting opportunities. Hopefully we can get it figured out. We’re playing a lot of younger players and some of them are playing well. Got to get everybody on the same page. Hope we can get hot at the right time.”
“Once again it was another close game,” Lady Cougars’ head coach Gary Gettings said. “Shayla (Johnson) commanded the strike zone all game long. She was the big piece why we were in position to win this game. We had some scoring chances, left runners on base but to get through all of that, Shayla gave us the opportunity to win even though those things happened. She did a great job tonight.”
Maggie Brown, who had the only extra base hit of the game for the Lady Cats, along with Lilly Ferguson, Zori Stout and Kaitlyn Woodall each had a hit.
The Lady Cats close out the home portion of theory regular season schedule with home games at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex on May 8th against the Greenwood Lady Gators, May 9th against the Allen County-Scottsville Lady Patriots and May 11th against the Bowling Green Lady Purples for Senior Night First pitch time for all games are at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.