Wildcats’ senior golfer Dalton Fiveash was selected as the Region 3 Player of the Year by the Kentucky Golfers Association last Monday and the Region 3 Athletic Directors’ Golf Athlete of the Year.
The KGA award was earned for the All-State points Fiveash accumulated this season through Bluegrass, KGCA, Region and KHSAA golf tournaments. The Athletic Directors’ award was voted among the athletic directors in Region 3.
“Really feels good that all the hard work I have put in before and during the season paid off,” Dalton Fiveash said. “This being my last year, it feels good knowing that I left everything out there.”
“Dalton being named Region 3 Player of the Year is a huge honor,” Wildcats head coach Alec Silchuk said. It is an award that you must earn, not be voted for. It is an award given to you based on how you have played and finished. Based on how he finished his year with a third place finish at the state tournament, he earned that recognition.”
This season, Fiveash had three top 10 finishes, four top 5 finishes and finished tied for 3rd at the state tournament.
Besides Fiveash, also named to Region 3’s All-Region Team included: Rafe Blankenship from Allen County-Scottsville; Jameson Cprbin from Barren County; Charlie Reiber and Reed Richey from Bowling Green; Jacob and Michael Lang, Mason Williams and Sunny Pal from Greenwood and Brennen Smith from South Warren High School.
