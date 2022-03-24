The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats busted out 13 hits Monday to defeat the Monroe County Lady Falcons 16-0 in four innings in their season opener at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex.
“Great start to the season,” Lady Cats’ coach Todd Caudill said. “We scheduled some quality opponents in our scrimmages, and it paid off for us. Monroe County is a solid team that brought back lots of experience, so I am very happy with our focus. If we can maintain that focus for the rest of the season, it will be a lot of fun.”
“Great way to start this season, especially our senior season at home,” Haley Fowler said. “I think this will give us a good pace and confidence for the rest of the season and I’m looking forward to keeping this thing going.”
Junior Hanna Arthur pitched a complete game for the win as she threw four innings allowing one hit while striking out three.
“My curveball was working today. That’s what got me through the game,” Arthur said. “And even if I threw mistake pitches, I knew my defense behind me would back me up. It wouldn’t have been possible for me to throw the one hitter without them, especially on that hard-hit ground ball that bounced off Allie (Utley) and was recovered by Lexi (Holleman), who threw out the runner at first.”
“Hanna (Arthur) did a great job tonight,” Caudill said. “She pitched well in both scrimmages and she has worked hard in the offseason and she has improved. There is movement in her curveball as it sank, and we got a lot of ground ball outs tonight.”
Monroe County got their only hit of the game in the top of the first inning on a single by senior Ally Gee. She advanced to second, but that would be the only time they would have a runner in scoring position for the rest of the game.
Franklin-Simpson scored four runs in the bottom of the first as Arthur reached base on a throwing error that scored freshman Allie Utley and senior Haley Fowler for a 2-0 lead. With one out, sophomore Zori Stout hit an RBI single that scored eighth-grader Lily Ferguson, courtesy runner for Arthur, that made the score 3-0. Senior Lexi Holleman’s RBI groundout scored senior Shelby Caudill for a 4-0 lead.
The Lady Cats broke the game open in the bottom of the second as back-to-back RBI doubles by Fowler and senior Gracie Arnemann made the score 6-0. With two outs, they continued to get the big hits as Stout hit a two-run single for an 8-0 lead. With the bases loaded, Utley reached on a fielding error and Fowler followed by delivering a two-run single, making the score 11-0.
Franklin-Simpson ended the game as Utley hit the ball on a rope to right field for an inside the park three-run home run for a 14-0 lead.
“I went to bat and was feeling that this pitch could be one I could take out and I hit it,” Allie Utley said. “She (Sam Vibbert) threw me a perfect pitch and as I saw it, I was like “this is my pitch.’ ”
With two outs, eighth-grader Kloie Smith ended the game with her first career hit and two RBI double that scored Fowler and Ferguson that made the final score 16-0.
“We came out there with the beast mentality and came out here ready to work,” Shelby Caudill said. “There’s no team that is going to come in here and mentally defeat us, and we are looking forward to taking that mentality throughout the rest of the season.”
Haley Fowler led the team with four hits as she and Allie Utley each scored three runs. Fowler, Utley and Zori Stout each had three RBIs.
