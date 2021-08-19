Franklin native and graduate student Western Kentucky University Lady Topper golfer Mary Joiner has accomplished and earned numerous accolades throughout her illustrious collegiate career. But last Wednesday afternoon, she received her highest honor.
Joiner was named Conference USA’s Scholar Athlete of the Year for women s golf in 2020 — 2021. She is the sixth student-athlete from WKU along with: Mary Lever (2015, Cross Country), Elinor Haag (2016, Women’s Golf), Kendall Noble (2016 and 2017, Women’s Basketball), Morgan McIntyre (2018. Track and Field) and Jessica Lucas (2018, Volleyball) to win the award since joining Conference USA in 2014.
“It feels really good to be one of six student-athletes who have received this award in WKU history,” Mary Joiner said. “There were times it was tough to balance golf and education, but this award validates my hard work and makes me realize truly how much I accomplished in my five years at Western. I’m very grateful for this award and for WKU for giving me the opportunity to even be put in the position to win it.”
The awards are voted on by the 14 Faculty Athletics Representatives and are presented to the top student-athletes in each sponsored sport based on academic and athletic achievements and service over their collegiate career.
“Mary has been an instrumental part in changing the status of our golf program,” Lady Toppers’ golf head coach Adam Gary said. “She has raised the bar athletically and academically while literally rewriting the record book. A new standard has been set for future players to strive for. I feel very fortunate to have Mary join Ellinor Haag in winning this award while I’ve been their coach.”
In five years, Joiner completed three degrees and graduated with a 3.89 Grade Point Average and had a perfect 4.0 GPA for her MBA program. She was also selected to Conference USA’s Women’s Golf All-Academic Team in 2018 .
Joiner is atop of WKU’s Women’s Golf records in several categories including the lowest 18, 36 and 54 hole scores, four of the top siox season stroke averages including the top two and best career stroke average in the program’s history. She is also a two- time first team All-Conference USA selection in 2018 and 2021 and third team in 2019 and is the winningest female golfer in Conference USA with six individual titles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.