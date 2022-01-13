Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ basketball team were one half away from qualifying as one of the Elite Eight teams in the Class 2-A State Tournament.
The Wildcats were in control of the game in the 1st Half but in the 2nd Half, defensive breakdowns and inability to score that led to their undoing as they were defeated by the Adair County Indians 48-43 in Section 2 Championship game of the Class 2-A Tournament.
“I thought in the 1st Half, we played great,” Wildcats’ head coach Dee Spencer said. “As good as we played in the 1st Half, we played just bad in the 2nd Half. We didn’t lock in defensively, in the 2nd Half. It was horrible.”
The Wildcats held the Indians scoreless from the floor in the 1st Quarter as they stifled their ability to make shots. They scored two points on a pair of free throws from freshman Connor Loy. Junior Connor Vincent scored the first field goal of the game followed by 3-pointers from returning senior Andreyas Miller and juniors Jalen Briscoe and Gabe Jones for an 11-2 lead at the end of the first.
Loy made Adair County’s first field goal of the game in the 2nd Quarter. His five points led the team as senior Randall Camfield buried a 3-pointer along with a basket from junior Lucas Pooler. Briscoe scored four points with Vincent adding two for a 17-12 Franklin-Simpson lead. But with around six seconds left in the 1st Half, Miller scored a basket, stole an inbounds pass and knocked down a 3-pointer to score the final five points of the half as they led 22-12 at halftime.
The script was flipped in the 2nd Half as it was the Wildcats who struggled at times to make shots as the Indians shadowed Jones and Miller forcing other players to step up and score. The team scored six points in the 3rd Quarter with Miller scoring four and Vincent adding two. Adair County cut their deficit quickly as Pooler scored 14 points in the eight minute period and senior Luke Jones’ traditional three-point play gave them a 29-28 lead at the end of three.
Franklin-Simpson battled to seize control of the game back in the 4th Quarter as Briscoe scored eight points along with a pair of free throws from sophomore Ishmael Holcomb and Miller. The Indians held on to their lead throughout the period by converting nine of their 11 free throws. Jones’ 3-pointer for Adair County was the dagger that ended any chances of a comeback by the Wildcats as they were eliminated in the Class 2-A Tournament in the Section 2 championship game 48-43.
“We gave up 17 points in the 3rd Quarter and 19 in the 4th and that is not what we do. We normally play good team defense and it was not good today, in the 2nd Half,” Spencer said. “We were in cruise control, thought the game was over and Adair County came out and got two quick layups on us. Scored five points quickly into the 3rd and got to give them credit. They put it on us in the 2nd Half.”
Jalen Briscoe led the Wildcats with 15 points with Andreyas Miller pouring in 14 points. Those two along with Gabe Jones were selected to the Section 2 Championship Game’s All-Tournament Team of the Class 2-A Tournament.
“We got to have some guys step up,” Spencer said. “Teams are going to see this film and see that in chasing both Gabe (Jones) and Andreyas (Miller) and the guys have to look at that as a sign of disrespect. We got to finish around the basket and take care of the ball.”
Lucas Pooler scored a game high of 18 points with Connor Loy adding 15 points and Luke Janes adding 10 for the Indians.
Franklin-Simpson’s basketball teams return to action this weekend with back to back girls/boys varsity doubleheader games.
On Friday night at 6 p.m. they will host the Logan County Cougars in a key 13th District doubleheader at the F-S Gym. On Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. they will play at the Greenwood Gators.
WFKN Radio will broadcast both games starting at around 10 minutes before tip-off. Both doubleheaders will also be broadcasted on the internet by going to www.franklinfavorite.com and click on the WFKN link in the blue toolbar. Then click on the WFKN Sports tab and press the play button.
