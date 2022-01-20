Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats basketball team got their 13th District portion of the season off to a great start as the defending girls’ district tournament champions won their home opening district game of the season 61-48 over the Logan County Lady Cougars.
“I was worried a little bit during warmups and whenever you go that long without playing a game, practice reps are not game reps,” Lady Cats’ head coach Ashley Taylor said. “We played ok. We made several defensive errors but kept playing hard. But this was a defensive win and our basketball I.Q. went up as I was happy to see that we were able to execute and get the ball where it needed to go.”
The Lady Cats shot the ball extremely well from beyond the arc in the 1st Half. In the 1st Quarter, returning senior Alera Barbee and freshman Jasmine Savage each knocked down a 3-pointer with four points each from junior Hadley Turner and freshman Lyniah Brown as they led 14-9 at the end of the first.
Franklin-Simpson’s full court pressure defense was getting to Logan County’s guards. Along with that, their ball movement was precise as they got wide open looks to drain 3-pointers as sophomore Katelyn McAlister made two and Barbee and Savage each connected one as the team made six 3-pointers in the 1st Half for a 31-20 lead at halftime.
The Lady Cougars kept battling as junior Gracie Borders scored eight points but the 2nd Half belonged to Barbee as she took the game over. She scored 10 of the team’s 15 points as the Lady Cats led 46-36 at the end of three.
Franklin-Simpson maintained their double digit lead in the 4th Quarter as Turner scored four points with two points each from junior Lee Lee Partinger and freshman Vanessa Ray. Barbee scored seven points, 17 in the 2nd Half overall as her and Turner’s size advantage as well as the team’s depth got to Logan County as they won their 13th District home opener, 61-48.
“Alera (Barbee) took over the game in the 2nd Half and that’s what she came back for. To have games like that for us. Sfe put us on her back and off we went,” Taylor said. “We shot the ball well with six 3-pointers and that opened up their defense more which made Alera (Barbee) and Hadley (Turner) able to score.”
Alera Barbee scored a career high of 26 points along with Hadley Turner’s 10 points for the Lady Cats as eight players were in the scoring column.
“Feels good to be back on the floor as it felt like we haven’t played a game in forever. It was good to get up and down and play another team instead of beating up on each other,” Katelyn McAlister said. “Working hard in practice on shooting threes, good to see them fall when I shoot them during the games and seeing my hard work has paid off.”
“I came in nervous tonight and we have been practicing hard all this week for Logan County. Tonight, we showed them what we have been practicing on,” Jasmine Savage said. “The coaches make practices very hard so that when it comes to game time, it will come easy for us.”
Sophomore Emily Borders scored a team high of 14 points with Emily Borders adding 11 for the Lady Cougars.
“Our guards got into them with their steals and their speed,” Taylor said. “Didn’t get to them (Logan County) early on but as the game went on, they were there at every possession and turn and it wore them down. I think their guards got tired which hurts you when shooting the ball.”
Franklin-Simpson will play Edmonson County in a “Clash of the Lady Cats” at the F-S Gym on Frank Cardwell Court on Saturday afternoon in a girls’ JV/Varsity doubleheader.
Tip-off for the JV game is at 4 p.m. with varsity game to follow. WFKN Radio will broadcast the varsity game starting at around 10 minutes before tip-off. The game can also be heard on the internet by going to www.franklinfavorite.com and click on the WFKN tab in the blue toolbar. Then click on the WFKN Sports tab and press the play button.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.