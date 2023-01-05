In the only boys’ game of the Franklin Bank and Trust Company F-S Wildcats’ Classic, the Franklin-Simpson Wildcats had a big 2nd half and held on for the 58-56 victory over the North Hardin Trojans.
“”I was a little worried about the guys’ stamina and how they would react to playing again,” Wildcats’ head coach Dee Spencer said. “We only had one day of practice which was the day before our game and I was tough on them. We ran a lot but they did well. A lot to clean up but the main thing is to be competing for 32 minutes and they did that.”
The Wildcats got off to a fast start in the 1st Quarter as DeMarcus Hogan scored seven points with Gabe Jones, who made a 3-pointer, adding five points for a 12-2 lead. Taveon Smith’s 3-pointer ignited a 7-0 run by the Trojans as they cut their deficit down to three, 12-9. Jalen Briscoe scored his first basket of the game but back to back baskets by Trevion Ross and Smith trimmed Franklin-Simpson’s lead down to 14-13 at the end of the first.
Dyce Harding scored six of North Hardin’s nine straight points that opened the 2nd Quarter as they took the lead 22-14. The Wildcats scored two field goals in the quarter: Jones’ second 3-pointer of the game and a basket by Hogan as they were held to eight points. Ross scored four points and Smith added another 3-pointer as Franklin-Simpson was outscored 27-10 after leading by 10 in the 1st Quarter to trail 29-22 at halftime.
The Wildcats started attacking the paint and Btiscoe and Hogan each had a huge 3rd Quarter as they combined to score 17 of the team’s 20 points as the Trojans had no answers for the dynamic duo. The lead changed hands on five different occasions with Jones’ third 3-pointer of the game gave Franklin-Simpson a 42-40 lead at the end of three.
Back to back baskets by Briscoe and Gavin Dickerson extended the Wildcats’ lead to six in the 4th Quarter. Ross’ 3-pointer and five points from Smith cut Franklin-Simpson’s lead down to 50-48. Both teams continued to exchange points and Smith’s 3-pointer that tied the game at 56-56. Briscoe attacked the basket and was fouled with five seconds left. He made both free throws for a 58-56 lead. Smith took a 3-point shot for the win that was off the rim and Franklin-Simpson came away with a 58-56 victory over North Hardin.
“We told the guys to get the ball in the paint. Quit settling on threes and just because we are athletic, we can’t attack the basket and we did a better job with that,” Spencer said. “It was getting Jalen (Briscoe) in a spot where he could score and that’s our ket, if we can get not only Jalen, DeMarcus (Hogan) and others in the paint with the ball and I don’t care how many threes we shoot, just get it in there and we did a good job of getting it in there.”
DeMarcus Hogan scored a game high of 23 points with five rebounds and Jalen Briscoe added 21 points with a team high of seven rebounds and Gabe Jones scored 11 for the Wildcats.
“Coach (Dee) Spencer designed some plays and the
coaches saw that I could attack the paint and score,” Jalen Briscoe said.. “In the 1st Half, everybody stepped up and in the 2nd Half, I was able to start scoring and was able to help the team more.”
“We do whatever we can to win,” DeMarcus Hogan said. “We have all been putting in work and it shows. We only had one day of practice and we ran and ran and ran. We had to be focused and we had everyone ready to play,”
Taceon Smith led the Trojans with 21 points with Dyce Harding adding 11 and Trevion Ross pouring in 10.
The Wildcats will play their first 13th District game of the season when they host the Todd County Central Rebels in a girls/boys varsity doubleheader on Friday night. Their game will follow the girls’ game that begins at 6:00 p.m. at the F-S Gym on Frank Cardwell Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.