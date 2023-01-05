In the only boys’ game of the Franklin Bank and Trust Company F-S Wildcats’ Classic, the Franklin-Simpson Wildcats had a big 2nd half and held on for the 58-56 victory over the North Hardin Trojans.

“”I was a little worried about the guys’ stamina and how they would react to playing again,” Wildcats’ head coach Dee Spencer said. “We only had one day of practice which was the day before our game and I was tough on them. We ran a lot but they did well. A lot to clean up but the main thing is to be competing for 32 minutes and they did that.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.