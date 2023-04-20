The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats earned Todd Caudill his 100th career victory as head coach of the program with a hard-earned 5-0 shutout victory over the Russellville Lady Panthers, the defending 13th District Softball Tournament champions, at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex last Tuesday night.
All four teams in the district: Franklin-Simpson and Russellville along with the Logan County Lady Cougars and the Todd County Central Lady Rebels are all 1-1 in 13th District play.
“I am so glad the team is finally coming together. It seems like everybody is on the same page right now,” Lady Cats’ head coach Todd Caudill said..“We got some young girls making some tremendous defensive plays. It’s really nice to have those three with speed in our outfield. Warren East has always had a ton of speed out there and I feel like we have that this season. They have a great chance to make a play if they are anywhere near the ball. We never let them get going. We had two game-winning defensive plays. A good win for us tonight.”
Zori Stout picked up the win for the Lady Cats as she pitched a complete game by throwing all seven innings allowing no runs on four hits with six strikeouts and two walks.
Franklin-Simpson scored a run in the bottom of the 1st inning. Allie Utley was git by a pitch and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Kaitlyn Woodall. With two outs, Kloie Smith’s RBI single scored Utley, for a 1-0 lead.
In the bottom of the 2nd, Abbey Cook led off the inning by being hit by a pitch, and with one out, Addison Shelton hit a single. With runners at 2nd and 3rd, Ava Holland laid down a sacrifice bunt. But the throw to first base would be an error as Cook and Shelton both scored that made the score 3-0.
“I am starting to get this bunt and beating the throw to first is becoming easier for me,” Ava Holland said. “I haven’t been slapping very long but it is still frustrating at times.”
“We have had around 20 errors over the last three games,” Lady Panthers’ head coach Ryan Davenport said.. “For the most part, we have had our good parts this season but we have some not-so-good moments and we need to get our heads right. They are not in a good place right now.”
Russellville had a golden opportunity to cut into their deficit as they had bases loaded with no outs. But a strikeout, a flyout, and a groundout left all three base runners stranded with the shutout still intact.
“Once bases were loaded, I just focused in on the batters and not the bases being loaded,” Zori Stout said. “I knew that we can all get outs no matter where the ball was hit. And we kept them on the bases with nobody scoring.”
“We left too many runners on base,” Davenport said. “Bases loaded with no outs, we should have gotten at least two runs but we didn’t do that.”
The Lady Cats’ defense continued to be stellar as in the top of the 5th with Lady Panthers’ A’miyah Collier at first, Ja’eda Poindexter hit a line drive out to Holland and then threw out Collier at second, who was trying to tag up on the line drive, to get out of the inning.
“I love my outfield. I know I can trust them and as soon as I know a ball is hit out there, they’re gonna get to it,” Stout said. “I know they are all that good and I have a lot of trust in them and in all my teammates.”
Franklin-Simpson continued to apply the pressure in the bottom of the 5th. Utley led off with a single followed by Woodall reaching base on a fielder’s choice. With one out and runners at second and third, Smith reached base on an error that scored Utley for a 4-0 lead. Then with two outs, Cook hit an RBI single that scored Woodall, making the score 5-0.
Stout and the Lady Cats; defense set Russellville down in order in the 6th and 7th innings as they earned their first shutout with a win in 13th District play this season with a 5-0 victory over the Lady Panthers.
“I love this outfield group and we played hard together out in the outfield,” Jasmine Grover said.“Some throws are just instinct but I know that when I make a throw, I want to keep them from scoring. Lots of credit to coaches Chaney and Satterly in my weightlifting class.”
“The main thing for us in the outfield is to stay relaxed,” Abbey Cook said. “Take one pitch at a time and stay focused. If the ball is in the area in left or left center, I always make it my goal to get there whether to make the catch or back “Jas” (Grover) up.”
Allie Utley led the team with two hits with two runs scored and Kloie Smith had two RBIs.
With all four teams at 1-1 in the 13th District, every game becomes crucial as the Lady Cats have back-to-back 13th District road games with the Todd County Central Lady Rebels on Monday night and the Logan County Lady Cougars on Tuesday night. The first pitch time for both games is at 5:30 p.m.
