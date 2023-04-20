The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats earned Todd Caudill his 100th career victory as head coach of the program with a hard-earned 5-0 shutout victory over the Russellville Lady Panthers, the defending 13th District Softball Tournament champions, at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex last Tuesday night.

All four teams in the district: Franklin-Simpson and Russellville along with the Logan County Lady Cougars and the Todd County Central Lady Rebels are all 1-1 in 13th District play.

