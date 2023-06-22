Franklin-Simpson High School student athletes along with several others in the southcentral KY area were honored at the 6th annual Kentucky Super Prep Awards last Tuesday evening at the Bowling Green Ball Park.

The KY Super Prep Awards presented by Med Center Health is an annual event where student athletes from the southcentral Kentucky area are recognized for their hard work in the classroom, the sport of their choice, and in the community.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.