Franklin-Simpson High School student athletes along with several others in the southcentral KY area were honored at the 6th annual Kentucky Super Prep Awards last Tuesday evening at the Bowling Green Ball Park.
The KY Super Prep Awards presented by Med Center Health is an annual event where student athletes from the southcentral Kentucky area are recognized for their hard work in the classroom, the sport of their choice, and in the community.
Kennedi Alexander won the Club Pilates’ Dance Student Athlete of the Year.
“I wasn’t really shocked that I was selected but I was more nervous standing in front of all the people,” Kennedi Alexander said. “It’s nice sharing the same award my big sister (Kaydin) got when she was once my age. I look up to all my siblings who play a major role in my life. I try to take every chance to help my community out just simply because I love helping people and seeing the happiness it can bring. I’m grateful I was nominated and won.”
“The dance team is extremely proud of Kennedi for being named KY Super Preps Dance Athlete of the Year!,” Wildcats’ Dance Team head coach Lauren Hall said. “There is no one more deserving of this — she truly is such a great teammate and role model!”
Connor Vincent won the SKYCTC Boys’ Soccer Student Athlete of the Year
“Feels good to come this year and win a nice scholarship tonight,” Connor Vincent said. “I am always out in the community with my mom and dad, who are always active. They are always helping and I am always with them. No matter what it is, we are always willing to help out. This award means a lot and it shows how much hard work and dedication I put into the community. Not a lot of people know about Franklin and Simpson County and it is always good to put your name out there and represent where you are from.”
“We teach our players that they are more than athletes. They are scholars and members of the community,” Wildcats’ soccer head coach Justin Dyer said. “Connor has taken these teachings to heart. His willingness to push for the best on the field, in the classroom, and through volunteering in the community sets him apart. His servant-leadership attitude was vital to the team’s success this season, and will be a positive attribute for him moving forward.”
F-S Super Preps Award NomineesBaseball — Brevin Scott
Basketball (Boys) — Gabe Jones
Basketball (Girls) — Jasmine Savage
Bass Fishing — Cooper Tyree
Cheer — Maura Law
Dance — Kennedi Alexander
Football — Hayden Satterly
Golf (Girls) — Chloe Chaney
Soccer (Boys) — Connor Vincent
Soccer (Girls) — Vanessa Alfaro
Softball — Mollie Fowler
Swimming (Boys)- Payton Brown
Swimming (Girls) — Addison Monroe
Track (Boys) — Taunton Kelly
Track (Girls) — Ivana Huffines
Volleyball — Kinley Cummings
