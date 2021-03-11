The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats took their first step in achieving one of their major goals for the season. By virtue of their victories over the Logan County Cougars and the Todd County Central Rebels, they are the 13th District regular season champions and will be the number one seed in the upcoming 13th District Boys Basketball Tournament.
“It is a small goal that we set at the beginning of the year,”Wildcats head coach Dee Spencer said. Winning the district regular season so we can get the one seed. We’re happy where we are at.”
The Wildcats are 6-0 in district play, 11-2 overall for the season. The Cougars’ overall record falls to 4-10, 1-4 in the district and the Rebels are 0-5 in the district, 5-11 overall for the season heading into the final week of the regular season.
BoysF-S 52
Logan County 43
Three ties with two lead changes occurred in the 1st Quarter as Cougars’ seniors Jaden Wells and Anthony Woodard each scored four points. Senior Kyjuan Stutzman led the Wildcats with five points. Seniors Andreyas Miller and Marlon Sims along with junior Connor Vincent each scored a basket as Franklin-Simpson led 11-10 at the end of the first.
Following back to back baskets by Wildcats’ junior Jalen Briscoe and sophomore DeMarcus Hogan but Logan County responded by scoring 10 unanswered points, highlighted with back to back 3-pointers from seniors Landon Larson and Blake Wood, for a 20-15 lead. Briscoe and Hogan each scored another basket but Franklin-Simpson trailed 23-19 at halftime.
Three more ties occurred in the 3rd Quarter as both teams just kept battling hard during the eight minute period. Stutzman’s traditional three-point play gave the Wildcats a three-point lead 32-29. Later Vincent added two free throws as Franklin-Simpson led a 34-33 lead at the end of three.
Logan County seized the lead back early in the 4th Quarter with Larson’s second 3-pointer of the game along with Woodard’s basket. Trailing 38-34, the Wildcats, just as they have done in their past two games, found a way to win. 3-pointers from Briscoe and Miller and a basket by Hogan gave them a 46-41 lead. Free throws down the stretch from Miller, Stutzman, Vincent and good defense helped Franklin-Simpson close the game out on an 18-5 run for the 52-43 victory over the Cougars.
“We knew it was going to be a tough game and judging by our first possession, it was going to be a tough night shooting the ball,” Spencer said. “We did get some shots to fall later and we made some plays on the defensive end to get us some easy baskets. Plus our competitive spirit. We talk about executing, playing a full 32 minutes. We did an OK job tonight but it is not where we want it to be.”
Miller led the Wildcats with 13 points with Stutzman scoring 12 points and Briscoe adding 11.
“We started off slow but we picked it up in the 2nd Half to get the win to confirm us to be the number one seed in the district,” Miller said. “We got to do a better job in closing games out. We need to keep putting our foot on their next to come away with wins.”
“I really like that we don’t give up. We keep playing,” Kadyn Lowe said. “I’ve been on teams that we would get down and not be able to get going, get it back. When we get hit with adversity, we respond well.”
Landon Larson scored a game high of 14 points with Anthony Woodard adding 13 points and Blake Wood with 10.
“We contained (Anthony) Woodard pretty well but at the end of the day, we didn’t play like a team. We left everybody else with open shots,” Jalen Briscoe said. “Rebounding is what got us back in the game. We will have to work on that if we play them again in the district tournament.”
“Woodard is tough to cover,” Spencer said. “When he gets the ball, he does a good job in attacking. Give his other players credit as they made shots to keep them in the game.”
F-S 60
Todd County Central 48
The Rebels jumped out to a hot start as junior Mareke Johnson, who scored 10 straight points, accounted for 12 of the team’s 14 1st Quarter points. Seniors Isaac Marshall and Andreyas Miller each drained a 3-pointer for the Wildcats. Junior Jalen Briscoe scored a basket along with two free throws from sophomore Connor Vincent as they cut their early seven pint deficit to trail by two, 14-12 at the end of one.
“(Mareke) Johnson did cause us some problems early on,” Wildcats head coach Dee Spencer said. “He didn’t play the first time against us but give our guys credit. They didn’t quit and stayed focused especially on our defense. Our focus has to be defending and rebounding and with that, that gets our offense going.”
Sophomore Preston Rager’s 3-pointer along with a basket from freshman Anthony Johnson kept the lead for Todd County central. But it didn’t last long as Miller, who knocked down his second 3-pointer of the game, scored 13 points in a row. Sophomore DeMarcus Hogan made two free throws in the 2nd Quarter as Franklin-Simpson took a 27-25 lead into halftime.
Just like he did to start the game, Marshall buried his second 3-pointer of the game to get the Wildcats going in the 3rd Quarter. Hogan also made a 3-pointer for a 37-30 lead. The Rebels had four different players score a basket for an 8-0 run to lead 38-37. Hogan’s basket at the end of the 3rd quarter gave Franklin-Simpson a 39-38 lead.
Johnson’s basket gave Todd County Central the lead temporarily as Briscoe and Stutzman’s 3-pointers ignited an 11-0 run for the Wildcats to lead 50-40. With great team defense during the sequence, Franklin-Simpson went on a 10-4 run that put the game and the perfect district regular season record in hand as they defeated the Rebels 60-48.
“That’s the first time in four years that we have finished undefeated in the district and we are the top seed,” Marshall said. “Winning the district tournament is always nice but to win it on our home floor makes it even more special.”
“Came in with energy to help the team out,” DeMarcus Hogan said. “Todd County Central played really well but we just had to step it up and play better. Winning this game and now being the number one seed in the district tournament is really big.”
Miller led all scorers with a game high of 28 points with Hogan adding 10 points for the Wildcats. Johnson led the Rebels with 15 points with Amari Andrews adding 10.
“Got to give Todd County Central credit,” Spencer said. “They frustrated us a little bit. They did a good job of packing it in and making us shoot jumpers. Felt like we didn’t make any shots until the 2nd Half.
Franklin-Simpson will play either the Logan County Cougars or the Todd County Central Rebels in the opening round of the 13th District Tournament that begins on Sunday at the F-S Gym. Tip-off times will be announced later this week.
1220 WFKN Franklin radio will broadcast all games featuring the Lady Cats and Wildcats during the postseason. The games will be streamed on the internet by going to www.franklinfavorite.com and click on the WFKN link in the blue toolbar. Then click on the WFKN sports tab and press the play button.
