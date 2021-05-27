The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats defeated the Logan County Cougars 7-1 last Tuesday night at Greg Shelton Field to win the 13th District regular season championship.
The Wildcats finished 13th District play undefeated at 6-0 and will be the number one seed in the 13th District Tournament that begins on Saturday. They will play the number four seed Russellville Panthers in the opening round of the tournament.
“This win tonight is big as we get the number one seed in the district tournament,” Wildcats head coach Matt Wilhite said. “It’s always a great game between us and Logan County. We both want to beat each other and they made some errors that gave us some runs to separate us. Overall, I am proud of the guys for swinging the bats well.”
Senior Dalton Fiveash pitched a complete game as he allowed one run on two hits with 13 strikeouts.
“Feels good to win the way we did tonight and not keep it a close game,” Dalton Fiveash said. “Normally when we play Logan County, it’s tight. Gave up a run early but shook it off and went back to work. We played well all around and in general, it was a good team win.”
“Dalton did an outstanding job,” Wilhite said. “Anytime you can throw two pitches for strikes anytime in the count, it keeps the batters guessing all night. Very proud of him on the mound tonight.”
The Cougars hit a solo home run in the top of the 1st inning to lead 1-0 but their lead was short lived as the Wildcats went to work.
In the bottom of the 1st with one out and runners at first and second, junior Luke Richardson reached base on a fielding error that scored seniors Dawson Owens and Fiveash. Then junior Justin Jones hit a RBI double that scored Richardson, making the score 3-1.
“We got some runners on in the 1st and was able just to drive it to the wall to bring them home,” Justin Jones said. “I’ve been swinging it pretty good lately. Been trying to put the balls in the gaps in the outfield and I have been able to do that in the past few games.”
Franklin-Simpson took advantage of back to back fielding errors in the bottom of the 2nd and as a result, Owens scored for a 4-1 lead.
In the bottom of the 3rd with two outs and runners at second and third, Wildcats’ junior Ben Banton delivered a two RBI single that scored sophomores Sam Mylor, courtesy runner for Justin Jones, and Gabe Jones that made the score 6-1.
“We came out strong tonight,” Ben Banton said. “We hit the ball and I just took advantage of the first-pitch fastball and jumped on it. They made a lot of errors. Took advantage of it by running hard on the bases and it worked out. We prepared, we worked hard and here we are as regular season district champs.”
Franklin-Simpson added another run in the bottom of the 6th as with runners at first and second with one out, Richardson hit a RBI single that scored senior Skyker Martinez, courtesy runner for senior Cole Wix for a 7-1 lead.
The Wildcats closed out the game with a pop out and two strikeouts in the top of the 7th to wrap up the regular season district championship with a 7-1 victory over the Cougars.
“We got some production from the bottom of the lineup tonight which was big,” Wilhite said. “Jake (Konow) laid down some bunts when we needed him to. Padon (Vaughn) stepped in and got a big pinch hit. Ben (Banton) had a big two out hit and Gabe (Jones) had a big hit. That’s what we’re going to have to have going forward and it was good for the guys to get that success.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.