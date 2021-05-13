The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ baseball team split a pair of non district games over the weekend with the Henderson County Colonels, from the 5th District of the 2nd Region, and the South Warren Spartans, from the 14th District.
Franklin-Simpson 3, Henderson County 1The Wildcats picked up a big win over the Colonels 3-1 last Friday night at Greg Shelton Field.
The winning pitcher was Dalton Fiveash as he went all seven innings allowing one run on three hits while striking out 11 and walked one batter.
Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the 5th inning, Franklin-Simpson took the lead as with two outs, junior Ben Banton’s RBI single scored sophomore Connor Vincent, who led the team with two hits, tied the game at 1-1. Senior Dawson Owens delivered a RBI double that scored Banton to take the lead 2-1.
In the bottom of the 6th, the Wildcats added an insurance run as junior Luke Richardson drove in Fiveash from second with a RBI single, making the score 3-1.
Fiveash closed the game out in the top of the 7th with a groundout and two strikeouts for the 3-1 victory.
South Warren 5, Franklin-Simpson 4The Wildcats lost their one run lead in the bottom of the 7th inning as the Spartans scored two runs to come from behind for the victory.
In the top of the 3rd, Franklin-Simpson took advantage of their one out, bases loaded situation. Richardson hit a RBI single that scored Banton for a 1-0 lead. Then junior Justin Jones hit a two RBI double that scored Owens and Riveash, making the score 3-0.
Now leading 3-2, the Wildcats added another run in the top of the 4th as with one out and sophomore Gabe Jones at third thanks to two passed balls, Owens hit a RBI sacrifice fly that scored Jones for a 4-2 lead.
Leading 4-3 in the bottom of the 7th, South Warren took advantage of bases being loaded as with one out, they tied the game on a RBI walk and ended the game on a walkoff RBI single for the 5-4 victory.
