Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats and Wildcats’ basketball programs invited some of the top teams from the state to compete in the Franklin Bank and Trust Company Wildcats’ Classic last week at the F-S Gym on Frank Cardwell Court.
“I thought it was a great classic. The games were competitive and every team that played got something out of it and that’s all you can ask for,” Wildcats’ head coach Dee Spencer said. ”Franklin Bank and Trust helps us so much. We appreciate them donating the money to help us run this event.”
“I was very excited and everyone saw high level boys and girls’ basketball games,” Lady Cats’ head coach Ashley Taylor said. “We had three of the top 10 girls’ teams in the state here and anybody that enjoys watching basketball saw high caliber games. Shout out to everyone who helped with a wonderful two days of basketball and out nous and girls’ teams were a big part of it.”
Besides Franklin-Simpson’s games, other games in the classic included:
Ryle 62, McCracken County 60
In the opening game of the F-S Wildcats’ Classic, the Ryle Lady Raiders overcame an early 1st Quarter deficit for the two-point victory over the McCracken County Lady Mustangs in a matchup of two of the top 10 ranked teams in the state.
It was a homecoming for Austin Johnson, a 5’10” senior guard for the Lady Raiders, who is originally from Franklin and her father, Carlos Johnson, is an alumni and played for the Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ basketball program.
“All of my dad’s side of the family is from the Bowling Green and Franklin area and it’s truly a full circle moment for me,” Austin Johnson said. “It’s great to be back and to play in front of my family. They haven’t seen me play since the state tournament so it is really nice that my aunts and uncles along with my dad’s former teammates see me play. I am really glad that I get to share this moment with my dad.”
Ryle allowed 25 points in the 1st Quarter but quickly made defensive adjustments as McCracken County scored 35 points for the rest of the game. They cut their deficit down to five at halftime, trailing 35-30 and trailed by nine, 49-40 at the end of three.
In the 4th Quarter, the Lady Raiders scored 22 points as they got a pair of 3-pointers from Johnson and Jaelyn Jones. Quinn Eubank scored eight points which included her 1,000th point for her career, along with four free throws from Abby Holtman for the late come from behind victory.
“The 15-0 run put us in a big hole and against any team, we can’t let that happen,” Lady Raiders’ head coach Katie Heitz said. “I think the difference in the game was our defense. We kept them from hitting the outside shot and applied more pressure. At the end of the 1st Quarter, I told the girls that you can either buck up, stand your ground and start doing the little things that made us successful or continue to do things that we haven’t talked about and we will get blown out.”
McCracken County 65, Bowling Green 62 (overtime)
The Lady Mustangs held a 33-18 lead at halftime but the Lady Purples chipped away at their double digit deficit to force overtime but could not complete the comeback as McCracken County held on for the win in another matchup of two of the top 10 ranked teams in the state.
“For us being in the 1st Region, I want us to play the toughest schedule possible to prepare us for March,” Lady Mustangs’ head coach Scott Sivills said. “Incredible competition here as we are going to see three different styles of basketball with all these teams potentially getting to the state tournament. We are very familiar with Bowling Green and we found a way to win. That is what you look for in a veteran team and we didn’t win our first game but we found a way in overtime to get one.”
The game was a tale of two halves as the Lady Mustangs led 17-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter and by 15 at halftime. The Lady Purples cut their deficit down to nine, 45-36 at the end of the 3rd Quarter and used pressure defense that created turnovers as Meadow Tisdale scored eight points with Katy Smiley knocking down a pair of 3-pointers that forced overtime at 56-56.
In the overtime period, Bowling Green lost Tanaya Bailey and Na’Taya Wardlow to fouls which allowed Claire Johnson to make five of her six free throws for seven points overall for McCracken County for the three-point overtime victory.
“We got off to a slow start and you have to give McCracken County credit for that,” Lady Purples’ head coach Calvin Head said. “I am very encouraged that I saw the fight in us and we finally saw that from this team. We challenged them at halftime to keep cutting into their lead and once we got it to under 10 into the 4th. We just kept chipping away and against really , really good teams, we have to be consistent. We just can’t dig ourselves into a big hole and wear yourselves out trying to make a comeback.”
Claire Johnson and Destiny Thomas each scored 22 points for the Lady Mustangs with Mikee Buchanan adding 13..Meadow Tisdale led all scorers with a game high of 26 points with Saniyah Shelton scoring 13 points and Tanaya Bailey adding 10.
Ryle 45, Bowling Green 43
The Lady Raiders concluded their three games in the F-S Wildcats’ Classic with three wins as they overcame another early deficit for a come from behind 45-43 victory over another top 10 ranked team in the state, the Bowling Green Lady Purples.
“Very proud of the girls in these three games,” Heitz said. “It was a tale of two halves. We didn’t find our groove in the beginning but we once again dug ourselves out of a hole. I am proud of how we handled the halftime adjustments and the way we matched Bowling Green’s physicality. We kept them in front of us. We held them to one shot only with no second chances in the 2nd Half and we finally hit some big shots.”
At the end of the 3rd Quarter, the Lady Raiders were trailing by 10, 33-23. They started the 4th Quarter with back to back 3-pointers from Abby Holtman and Jaelyn Jones. They both added another 3-pointer as Holtman scored 10 points that led the team to score 22 points in the period.
The Lady Purples had one last chance to tie the game in the final seconds but Meadow Tisdale’s pass was well defended by Ryle as it went out of bounds to hold on for the two-point victory.
Holtman was the only player in double figures for the Lady Raiders as she scored 13 points. Saniyah Shelton led all scorers with a game high of 16 points for Bowling Green with Tisdale adding 14.
“Today was a grind,” Head said. “We had a huge let down in the 4th Quarter as we gave up 22 points and only gave up 23 in the first three quarters. Can’t have that happen if you are giving to beat good teams. This time we got off to a great start. We corrected that so now we have to put it all together and play for all four quarters. I was able to see over these two games some glaring weaknesses that we need to fix and so this middle portion of the season, that will be our focus.”
