Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats and Wildcats’ basketball programs invited some of the top teams from the state to compete in the Franklin Bank and Trust Company Wildcats’ Classic last week at the F-S Gym on Frank Cardwell Court.

“I thought it was a great classic. The games were competitive and every team that played got something out of it and that’s all you can ask for,” Wildcats’ head coach Dee Spencer said. ”Franklin Bank and Trust helps us so much. We appreciate them donating the money to help us run this event.”

