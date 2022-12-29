At the conclusion of Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ game against the Rossview Lady Hawks, the Beech Christmas Tournament’s All-Tournament Team was announced. The selections were made by the coaches in the tournament. Malaya Partinger and Hadley Turner were selected to the team.
In three games, Partinger scored 31 points, making 14 of his 42 shots from the floor including one 3-pointer out of three shots. She made two of her four free throws and grabbed 11 rebounds.
