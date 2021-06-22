Madison Carver, 16, is set to represent Wildcat Boxing Academy at the 2021 Tri-State Golden Gloves taking place in Huntington, West Virginia on July 23-25 that is featuring and showcasing athletes from the Tri-State region.
According to Carver’s head cornerman and trainer Scott Grace and father James, Wildcat Boxing Academy is proud to have her, from Franklin, represent the academy in Huntington at the prestigious Tri-State Golden Gloves for the first time.
“Competing in the Tri-State Golden Gloves is one step closer to my ultimate goal and that is to compete and represent the USA in the Olympics one day,” Madison Carver said.
Carver is a senior at Franklin-Simpson High School, who competes in amateur boxing with dreams to become an Olympic Gold Medalist. She currently has an undefeated record of six wins with no losses. After competing in the 3rd annual Atlanta Classic and winning the championship at 125 lbs., she has hopes of achieving her dreams.
