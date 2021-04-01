Following the conclusion of each game in the boys and girls’ 4th Region Tournaments, players were selected to the 4th Region All-Tournament Team.
Senior Alera Barbee and sophomore Hadley Turner were selected to the 4th Region Girls’ All-Tournament team.
In two games, Barbee made five of her 15 shots from the floor, including a 3-pointer, along with five of her eight free throws for 16 points along with 13 rebounds.
Turner made six of her 27 shots from the floor, including a 3-pointer along with six of her 10 free throws for 19 points along with six rebounds.
Senior Kyjuan Stutzman was selected for Franklin-Simpson for the boys’ all-tournament team. He made four of his 13 shots from the floor along with five of his six free throws to score 13 points along with grabbing a rebound in their opening round game against the Barren County Trojans.
