The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ softball team improved their 13th District record to 2-1 with a 7-0 victory over the Todd County Central Lady Rebels last Tuesday night at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex.

The Lady Cats have now shut out two straight district opponents this season. Hanna Arthur and Allie Utley combined for the two-hit shutout as Arthur threw five innings and allowed the two hits and Utley threw the final two innings and struck out one.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.