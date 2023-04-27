The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ softball team improved their 13th District record to 2-1 with a 7-0 victory over the Todd County Central Lady Rebels last Tuesday night at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex.
The Lady Cats have now shut out two straight district opponents this season. Hanna Arthur and Allie Utley combined for the two-hit shutout as Arthur threw five innings and allowed the two hits and Utley threw the final two innings and struck out one.
“We shuffled the lineup last night and we hit the ball well so let’s stick with it tonight and see what happens,” Lady Cats’ head coach Todd Caudill said. “Looking at the stats, we chose the bats with a high percentage of slugging plus the on base percentage. Plus, we have some other girls we can plug in for defensive purposes so it has worked out well right now for us.”
“My screwball was working today and my drop ball was working sometimes too. My changeup gave them some off-speed looks where they were popping up my pitches after I threw that,” Hanna Arthur said. “So, getting this win today is a big deal because they are in our district and we want to be on top.”
Both teams played good defense as goose eggs were on the scoreboard until the bottom of the 4th inning. Lilly Ferguson led off with a single and advanced to third on an error. Kaitlyn Woodall delivered the first run of the game with an RBI single for a 1-0 lead. The back-to-back singles from Maggie Brown and Fa’Drea Payne made the bases loaded. Zori Stout hit a bases-clearing two RBI double and with an error on the play, all three base runners scored that made the score 4-0.
“I was just looking in at my pitch and just trying to get the first run of the game,” Kaitlyn Woodall said. We played really well tonight against a team that beat Logan County last week. We just have to get our minds right for the entire game. We lost two games to them because we lost the lead to them late “
“I was thinking of hitting line drives and having to get them in with the bases loaded no matter what,” Zoru Stout said. “I was just really focused on that and that’s what I did. I was in a slump but I am glad to be out of that and I hope it stays that way.”
In the bottom of the 5th, Franklin-Simpson took advantage of the bases being loaded once again but this time without getting a hit. Woodall reached base on an error as Abbey Cook was hit by a pitch and a dropped 3rd strike put Payne on at first. Stout once again cleared the bases with a double and with an error on the play, all three base runners were able to score, making the score 7-0.
No Lady Rebel made it past first base as the Lady Cats’ defense held them in check as they picked up the 7-0 victory for the second ‘13th District win of the season.
Kaitlyn Woodall led the team with two hits with Zori Stout having two RBI and with two runs scored by Fa’Drea Payne and Woodall.
“It feels like we are coming together now. We’re getting healthy at the right time,” Caudill said. “It’s a blessing to get Allie (Utley) back pitching for us. We’ve had three different pitchers pitch and got two shutouts in district play so that is good for us in the district.”
The Lady Cats will play their final 13th District game of the regular season next Tuesday night at the Russellville Lady Panthers. First pitch time is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
