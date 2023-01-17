At the conclusion of each game in the Kentucky Class 2-A Boys’ State Basketball Tournament, players were selected to the All-Tournament Team.
Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ Gabe Jones was selected. The selections were made by the eight coaches in the tournament which includes Wildcats’ head coach Dee Spencer.
I just came out here to play so it’s cool to be selected to the all-tournament team,” Gabe Jones said“. “Everybody tells me no matter what to just shoot the ball and if you keep missing, just keep shooting. I try to affect the game as much as I possibly can whether it’s shooting or playing defense.”
In nearly 28 minutes of game time, Jones made four of his 11 shots, including making three of right from the 3-point line for 11 points. He also had four defensive rebounds with a block and a steal.
