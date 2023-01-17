Jones

Franklin-Simpson High School Athletic Director Matt Wilhite (right) presents the Kentucky Class 2-A Boys’ State All-Tournament Team selection award to Gabe Jones (left) following the Wildcats’ game against Lexington Catholic last Friday morning at the Owensboro Sports Center.

 Brian Davis

At the conclusion of each game in the Kentucky Class 2-A Boys’ State Basketball Tournament, players were selected to the All-Tournament Team.

Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ Gabe Jones was selected. The selections were made by the eight coaches in the tournament which includes Wildcats’ head coach Dee Spencer.

