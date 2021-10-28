Franklin-Simpson Volley Cats were eliminated in the opening round of the 13th District Volleyball Tournament 3-0 by the Todd County Central Lady Rebels last Monday night at Todd County Central High School in Elkton.
“Todd County Central is a good team. They play very aggressive and hard,” Volley Cats head coach Jerred Long said. “They had a great atmosphere here tonight with their fans and student section. That is something we are striving to get to. A lot of emotion tonight with the loud crowd and these girls have been through a lot and it has been a tough, roller coaster of a season.”
Volley Cats’ senior Aysia Fuller had four assists in the 1st Set that led to two kills from junior Kerri Hastings and one each from senior Natalie Wilkerson and junior Kinley Cummongs. Senior Alyssa Spears had five digs with one each from Hastings and 8th grader Julia Warren. They forced five unforced errors by the Lady Rebels but lost the set 25-8.
Wilkerson served the only ace for Franklin-Simpson in the 2nd Set as Fuller dished out three assists that led to two kills by senior Hannah Wallace and one each from Wilkerson and Cummings. Wallace had a block with two dogs each from Fuller and 8th grader Addi Jo Lanham and one each from Spears and Wilkerson. Both teams had long rallies but Todd County Central won the majority of those to win the set 25-12.
Fuller served an ace and dished out a pair of assists along with one from Spears in the 3rd Set. The assists led to kills from: Fuller, Wallace, who also had a block, and Cummings. Spears and Warren each had four digs with one each from: Fuller, Wilkerson and Lanham. The Volley Cats endured a couple of service runs by the Lady Rebels to drop the set 25-9 and the match 3-0 that ended their season.
“Both teams played really well,” Lady Rebels’ head coach Steven Lyne said. Long rallies and our girls really stepped up. We were down one of our big hitters but we had others step up, played well and we are excited to compete for the district championship and in the region tournament.”
Todd County Central and the Logan County Lady Cougars, who won the 13th District Tournament, advanced to this week’s 4th Region Volleyball Tournament hosted by Russellville High School.
The Volley Cats will graduate their four seniors: Aysia Fuller, Alyssa Spears, Hannah Wallace and Naralie Wilkerson.
“These girls, not just the seniors but all of them, are good kids,” Long said. “They have been through a lot throughout their volleyball career. I respect the way they put in the effort and their passion. They had only a couple of years to learn the new system as we are trying to reshape and rebuild this program. They gave me everything they had and I am thankful for that. They will be the reason for our success later down the road as theory laid the foundation.”
