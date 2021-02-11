The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats swept the Cumberland County Panthers in a doubleheader this past Saturday night at the F-S Gym.
The Lady Cats improved to 6-4 overall for the season, winners of three games in a row and the Wildcats, who have won five games in a row, has an overall record of 5-1.
Girls
F-S 56, Cumberland County 31
Senior Kate Norwood led all scorers with 16 points with sophomore Hadley Turner adding 10 points as the Lady Cats knocked down six 3-pointers with good defense for the 25-point victory over the Lady Panthers.
“We went 3-0 this week and that’s what we wanted coming off two hard losses last week,” Lady Cats head coach Ashley Taylor said. “Conleigh (Wilson) and Kate (Norwood) were making shots and we are working on taking the better shots. Passing up the good shots for the great shots. We showed them that and tonight, they implemented that.”
Sophomore Conleigh Wilson drained two 3-pointers with Norwood knocking down one as the Lady Cats 3-point shooting was on full display. Lady Panthers’ sophomore Carly Nettles scored six points as they trailed 13-8 at the end of the first.
“Once you knock down that first shot, the nerves go away and you are locked in, I can play tonight. My confidence was up. I have been practicing after school working on my form and I was able to knock down some shots tonight,” Conleigh Wilson said. “I was really proud that our bench and teammates on the floor were hyping everybody up and it was a really fun game. Everybody contributed and had fun in tonight’s game.”
Franklin-Simpson’s defense held Cumberland County to seven points as their defense fueled their offense with Norwood and freshman Katelyn McAlister burying 3-point shots. Senior Alera Barbee scored four points and sophomore Le Le Partinger scored two as the Lady Cats extended their lead to 34-15 at halftime.
Sophomore Hadley Turner scored six points along with Norwood draining her third 3-pointer of the game. Senior Lauren Johnson and sophomore Ashanti Johnson scored two points each as Franklin-Simpson pushed their lead to as high as 28, led 47-24 after three.
Barbee and Turner opened the 4th Quarter with back to back baskets. Sophomore Jakaya Warfield’s 3-pointer extended the Lady Cats’ lead to 30 points, 56-26. Ashanti Johnson added a pair of free throws as Franklin-Simpson earned their third straight win with a 56-31 victory over Cumberland County.
“I had fun tonight,” Lauren Johnson said. “We played really hard and everyone supported each other. It was really exciting to score my first points of the season and everyone was excited.”
“I’ve been working hard in practice and everyone worked hard tonight that let us get out there and play tonight,” Jakaya Warfield said. “We are all really connected and have fun playing together.”
Junior Maggie Morgan led the Lady Panthers with nine points with Carly Nettles scoring eight points and senior Danielle Cooper adding seven.
Boys
F-S 78, Cumberland County 56
Senior Andreyas Miller scored a game high of 32 points with senior Kyjuan Stutzman scoring 14 points and sophomore Connor Vincent adding 10 as the Wildcats defeated the Panthers by 22 points.
“I thought tonight and Thursday night at Todd County Central, we started off sluggish,” Wildcats head coach Dee Spencer said. “Tonight, the energy level was low after warmups. We gave up 17 points in the 1st Quarter and we got on them to pick it up and they did and did a good job. We want to play through our defense and let the defense be the staple of our team.”
Four ties occurred in the 1st Quarter but after Vincent’s 3-pointer, the Wildcats started to build some momentum. Miller scored nine points along with Stutzman and Vincent adding five points each. Sophomore Gabe Hones buried his 3-pointer as Franklin-Simpson, who led by 11 at one point, led 22-17 at the end of the first.
Miller and Panthers’ junior Ty Seay exchanged 3-pointers in the opening of the 2nd Quarter. Junior Will Staley’s basket got Cumberland County to within three, 25-22. The Wildcats scored nine straight with Vincent leading the way with five points, making his second 3-pointer of the game, and two points each from Miller and sophomore Demarcus Hogan as they led 34-24 at halftime.
The Wildcats erupted for a 27-point 3rd Quarter as Miller, who is the 17th leading scorer in the state, made his third 3-pointer of the game to score 14 points. Stutzman shot three 3-pointers in the bottom of the net for nine points. Seniors Kadyn Lowe and Isaac Marshall each added baskets as Franklin-Simpson led 61-39 at the end of three.
Senior Marlon Sims and sophomore Taunton Kelly each knocked down 3-pointers as the Wildcats made 11 3-pointers for the game. Sophomore K.J. Hardesty and freshman Gavin Dickerson each scored two points as they led 78-48. Sophomore Eli Morgan and freshman Deven Norris, who scored nine points in the 4th Quarter, each knocked down 3-point shots for the Panthers as Franklin-Simpson defeated Cumberland County 78-56.
“I knew we got off to a slow start but we focused up on the defensive end in the 2nd Half and we were able to stretch the game,” Kadyn Lowe said. “It’s been a tough time for everybody so we had to adjust and do what we can and make sure that we are prepared as possible and it’s working out for us now.”
“Tonight was good. We finally have a big win, a blowout win, instead of close ones like we have had,” Isaac Marshall said. “I am glad we are back playing. Hated being quarantined. Couldn’t practice. Couldn’t see people. Couldn’t do anything. Never imagined a season like this.”
Ty Seay led Cumberland County with 15 points with senior Hunter Perdue adding 10 points.
