The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats opened 12th District play last Tuesday night at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex against the Logan County Lady Cougars.
The Lady Cats held the Lady Cougars scoreless for the first five innings until their bats got going in the top of the 6th inning as they scored five runs for the 5-2 come from behind victory over Franklin-Simpson.
Hanna Arthur, who has been battling a nagging injury since the start of the season, was able to almost be back into rhythm in the circle. She pithed.
“Great to see Hanna (Arthur) looking like she is almost in mid-season form. Proud of her as she worked with a tight strike zone so she hung in there and battled through some situations. I think we are getting tougher mentally. They are growing up right in front of us. We handled adversity well .Got to be patient. Everything will come together”
The game was scoreless until the Lady Cats got the momentum swinging their way as in the bottom of the 2nd inning, Kloie Smith led off with a double. With Ava Holland as a courtesy runner for Smith and on an 1-0 count, Lilly Ferguson hit her second home run of the season out to left field as they took a 2-0 lead.
Logan County’s bats came alive in the top of the 6th as Trinity Case started the inning with a ground ball hopper that got through for a base hit. With one out, Sydni Blick hit an RBI double that scored Case that made the score 2-1. With Natalie Cates as a pinch runner for Blick at 2nd, McKenzie Robinson hit an RBI single that scored Castes, tying the game at 2-2 and the momentum clearly shifted towards the Lady Cougars. Madelym Burgess hit an infield single, beating the throw to 1st, and Robinson advanced to 3rd. Johnson helped give her tram the lead as her RBI groundout scored Robinson for a 3-2 lead. Then with a 1-0 count, Emerson McKinnis hit a two-run home run to left field for her second home run of the season as they came from behind for the 5-2, 13th District victory over Franklin-Simpson.
“I thought defensively, we learned a lot from pir game with Barren County. We executed a rundown in the 3rd inning. We did a lot of positive things but we got to have some maturity when it comes to our hitting. We should be hitting line drives to the middle of the field and let the home runs come when they come. Just have the discipline to know what pitch they are looking for, and drive the ball into the gap when we need it. Going to be hard to win this district if we’re scoring only two to three runs a game.”
“It’s always a big win when we play Franklin-Simpson,” Lady Cougars’ head coach Gary Gettings said. “We are fortunate to win the game because it is always a battle when we play them. Both teams are very competitive, the girls can play, and we know that every time we play them. I am so proud of my girls.”
The Lady Cats will host the Portland (Tenn.) Lady Panthers on Thursday at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex with first pitch time scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
