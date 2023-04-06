The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats opened 12th District play last Tuesday night at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex against the Logan County Lady Cougars.

The Lady Cats held the Lady Cougars scoreless for the first five innings until their bats got going in the top of the 6th inning as they scored five runs for the 5-2 come from behind victory over Franklin-Simpson.

