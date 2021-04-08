The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ softball team opened the 2021 season against two teams from the 14th District, the Greenwood Lady Gators and the Warren East Lady Raiders, who are both ranked in the top 25 teams in the state.
“I believe the bats will be the strength of our team,” Lady Cats head coach Todd Caudill said. “The pitching has exceeded my expectations and I expected our defense to be good because we have a mature group. I told the girls to be patient. As long as we have good pitching and defense, the bats will come around. Our schedule is tough because our district is going to be tough and this is only going to make us better. We just got to keep moving forward.”
Warren East 6, F-S 0
In their opening game of the season, the Lady Cats were held to two hits, one each by senior Kaeleigh Tuck and junior Gracie Arnemann, as they suffered their first loss of the season to the Lady Raiders, the number one ranked team in the state.
Junior Emma Markham was the winning pitcher. She pitched a complete game by allowing two hits, struck out 17 and walked three batters. Sophomore Hanna Arthur took the loss as she threw three innings allowing four runs on six hits while striking out two.
Lady Raiders’ freshman Rylee Carter went there for three at the plate and senior Lucy Patterson went two for four as both players drove in two RBI. Markham along with junior Emma Young each had a RBI.
Greenwood 4, F-S 3
Seniors Haley Fowler and Raegan Coffee each provided their first home run of their varsity career but it was not enough as the Lady Gators held on for the one run victory over the Lady Cats.
The winning pitcher was senior Allison Smith. In relief, she pitched four innings allowing two runs on four hits while striking out three and walked one. The losing pitcher was right grader Allie Utley. Also in relief, she pitched two innings allowing two runs on three hits.
Fowler’s solo home run to right field tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the third inning. Trailing 4-1 in the top of the seventh, Coffee hit a two run home run to right field that scored Franklin-Simpson senior Kaeleigh Tuck. Fowler along with junior Shelby Caudill each had two of the team’s nine hits.
Greenwood got solo home runs from sophomore Lydia Kirby and freshman Sidney Coffey. Junior Josi Morrison had a RBI single in the bottom of the third that scored Kirby with the game winning RBI coming from a RBI double from senior Kaitlyn Wilson that scored junior Lily Travis in the bottom of the sixth.
