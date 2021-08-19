The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats golf team finished second at last Saturday’s Falcon Invitational hosted by Monroe County High School at Hidden Hills Country Club in Tompkinsville. It’s the team’s third top three finish of the season.
The team finished with a score of 308 as senior Chase Wilson won the individual title with a two under par score of 70 for the one shot victory.
“It was a good win today,” Wilson said. “I hit the ball really well and managed the course well. I had a bunch of confidence coming in from past success and knew it was a good scoring course. The putting still needs some work. I gave myself a bunch of great looks and wasn’t able to capitalize on them. The team played well today. We wanted the win but it was a step in the right direction and a confidence builder for us.”
Seniors Dalton Fiveash fired a score of 75 to finish fifth overall. With Ben Banton shooting a score of 79 and Logan Garner with an 84. Junior Connor Vincent rounded out the scorecard with a score of 100.
“The team played really well,” Wildcats’ head coach Alec Silchuk said. “We were About seven or eight holes in when I thought that we had a really good chance to win this tournament. We had a few things that just didn’t go our way and a lot of putts that just didn’t drop that could’ve put us on top. Both (Dalton) Fiveash and (Chase) Wilson could’ve gone really low today but the putts just didn’t drop for them. I’m really proud of Ben (Banton). He birdied his last hole to card a 79, which is his lowest tournament score as a FSHS Golfer. It’s great to see one of your players win the tournament. I’m really proud of Chase for winning the individual title. He’s been struggling a little bit this year, but this win for him will build his confidence for the rest of the season.”
The next tournament for the boys’ team will be when they host the Wildcat Invitational at the Franklin Country Club on Aug. 28.
