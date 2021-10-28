Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ Cross Country team ran in the Class 2-A Region 2 Meet at the Hardin County Fairgrounds in Elizabethtown hosted by Central Hardin High School last Friday.
With only five runners at the regional meet, they could not qualify as a team and the runners did not qualify as an individual for the KHSAA Cross Country State Regional Meet but all five runners finished with their personal best times of the season.
7th grader Madison Link ran her first varsity race at a time of 25:13.51 and senior Bailey Wilson ran her final race for the program with a time of 27:42.44.
Nate Thomas led the freshmen trio with a time of 24:33.11 with Matthew Bean finishing with a time of 24:34.98 and Blake Buckner ran at a time of 26:32.89.
