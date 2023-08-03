The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ Cheer Team completed UCA (Universal Cheerleaders Association) Cheer Camp at Simpson Elementary.
The team worked on their routines for the upcoming season which includes games and competitions.
“The camp went pretty good,” Wildcats’ Cheer Team head coach Brooklyn Holder said. “The staff members were great and helped teach useful techniques to use in both our gameday routine and traditional routine. The team now has everything we need for competition season. Now, we just have to put in the work and make everything as perfect as possible. They have a long way ahead of them but we will get there in the next few months. We are now getting ready for football season.”
At the conclusion of UCA Camp, Cheer Team seniors River Himshoot, Maura Law, Alivia Mandrell, and freshman Bristol Falls were recognized as UCA All-Americans.
“This honor feels really good. I was nervous about this camp because I am not good at picking up choreography so I had to practice every night at home to get this down. I was very excited when I heard my name being called,” said Falls.
“It was a very fast process during the UCA practices,” Himshoot said. “It was a little stressful learning the routines in practice and performing them the next. We had a lot of fun and it was exciting to hear my name called and very appreciative from the UCA to select me as an All-American.”
“It was exciting being named as an UCA All-American,” Law said. “It was something that you worked hard for. Only a select few get picked and so when you are one of them, it’s really nice to see who else gets picked as well because you are happy for your team and how well they also did at the camp”.
“It was a very hard working three days of camp,” Mandrell said. “A lot of effort in our practices, learning the routines and performing them in front of our team is why I think I was selected by the UCA camp directors.”
“All four were very deserving of the title,” Holder said. “They showed overall best performance in dance, cheer, and jumps. Bristol being a freshman and receiving this title is huge. We are proud of all four of them as well as the team as a whole.”
The team will cheer at the opening of the 2023 KHSAA (Kentucky High School Athletic Association) football season in the J. Allen Builders Bowl game at Warren East High School when the Franklin-Simpson Wildcats take on the Christian County Colonels.
