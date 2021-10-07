At the Region 3 Golf Tournament last Monday at Indian Hills Country Club in Bowling Green, junior golfer Conleigh Wilson was selected to the All-Region Team. Selections to the team were made by the region coaches at the conclusion of the tournament.
“It’s a great honor and I’m thankful for the award and votes that I got,” Conleigh Wilson said. “The goal for next year is to just work and try and improve and hopefully make all-region again and go to state.”
Along with Wilson, selected to the All-Region Team were: Nina McMurtrey from Glasgow, Emma Harmon from Greenwood and Ainslee Cruce and Sydney McClanahan from South Warren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.