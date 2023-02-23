Franklin-Simpson and Warren East engaged in a back and forth affair with the Wildcats dropping a close one 54-51 last Tuesday night at Warren East High School.

“We got to do a better job on the glass (rebounding),” Wildcats’ head coach Dee Spencer said. “We felt like that was the difference of the game. They made eight 3’s and we were still in the game. We wouldn’t be in this position if we’re playing better so again, it boils down to doing a better job of rebounding. We got caught ball watching. They ‘re athletic guys and they made us pay.”

