Franklin-Simpson and Warren East engaged in a back and forth affair with the Wildcats dropping a close one 54-51 last Tuesday night at Warren East High School.
“We got to do a better job on the glass (rebounding),” Wildcats’ head coach Dee Spencer said. “We felt like that was the difference of the game. They made eight 3’s and we were still in the game. We wouldn’t be in this position if we’re playing better so again, it boils down to doing a better job of rebounding. We got caught ball watching. They ‘re athletic guys and they made us pay.”
“Give Franklin-Simpson credit as they won three times against us in the past couple of years,” Raiders head coach Nick Benge said. “But this was a highly touted game with all the feels of a district tournament like game.”
The Wildcats sound themselves trailing 14-4 in the 1st Quarter led by Isaiah Andrews and Caiden Murrell each making 3-pointers. But Franklin-Simpson scored nine straight points with O.J. Gamble’s 3-pointer ignited the run as they trailed 14-13 at the end of one.
Gamble’s second 3-pointer of the game gave the Wildcats their first lead of the game at 16-14. Jalen Briscoe, who also buried a 3-pointer along with a slam dunk, scored five points with Gabe Jones adding four as Franklin-Simpson led 29-24 at halftime.
Barber scored five straight points for the Raiders that tied the game at 29-29 in the 3rd Quarter. Gavin Dickerson scored the only field goal for the Wildcats with Briscoe adding two free throws. Warren East hit three 3-pointers in consecutive possessions to close the period as Franklin-Simpson trailed 41-33 at the end of the third.
“They made three 3’s in a row because we got tired,”: Spencer said. “Once again, we missed some easy shots on our end and that led to some transition3’s for them. Got to give them guys credit. They made some shots and we didn’t”
Brenden Bratcher’s 3-pointer gave the Raiders an 11-point lead early in the 4th Quarter but the Wildcats fought back Briscoe scored eight points with Gavin Dickerson scoring four points and DeMarcus Hogan dropping a 3-pointer that got them to within three. Warren East missed four straight free throws that gave Franklin-Simpson a chance to tie the game with 5.4 seconds left but their game tying 3-point attempt was no good as they dropped a close one 54-51.
“Their 1-3-1 defense gives us fits as we were careless with the ball in the 1st Half which led them into transition,” Benge said. “We slowed the game down in the 2nd Half to get the ball in the middle. We hit several 3’s in the 3rd Quarter to separate the game. We went to the 2-1-2 defense to slow them down and we made enough stops at the end to get a good win.”
Jalen Briscoe led all scorers with a game high of 19 points with Gavin Dickerson adding 10 for the Wildcats. Isaiah Andrews led the Raiders with 10 points.
