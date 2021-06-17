The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats made an impressive run in the 4th Region Baseball Tournament as they showed plenty of determination, fight and guts as they won two games and finished their season as the 4th Region tournament runner ups.
“It’s not the way we wanted to end it but we were 2-6 after Spring Break and to get to where we needed to be,” Wildcats head coach Matt Wilhite said. “it’s a credit to these guys from the way they went at it from practices to games as a team, it was a heck of a year. You don’t want to come in second but there is nothing to be ashamed of with these guys.”
4th Region QuarterfinalFranklin-Simpson 2
Warren East 1
(nine innings)
The Wildcats advanced to the semifinal round of the 4th Region Baseball Tournament for the first time since 2018 with their dramatic one run, extra innings victory in one of the greatest games in the history of the tournament.
“I told the kids before the game to play your hearts out and savor these moments,” Wilhite said. “Getting to play at home in the region tournament game hasn’t happened here in a long time. Both fans were standing up at the end of this and it was a heck of a ball game.”
Senior Dawson Owens was the winning pitcher. In relief of starting pitcher, senior Dalton Fiveash, he pitched two innings and struck out one batter.
“A lot of pressure, especially in the first round of the region,” Dawson Owens said. “This win means a lot. This is probably the last game I will ever play here and it is a moment I will never forget. I felt good on the mound. I have pitched against these guys before not too long ago so I kind of knew what I would be facing.”
Fiveash along with Raiders’ senior Brady Dragoo each pitched a gem. Fiveash threw seven innings allowing one unearned run on two hits with 10 strikeouts with three walks. Dragoo pitched 7.2 innings allowing one unearned run on three hits with 14 strikeouts and walked four.
“I was expected to throw strikes and I expected the defense to make plays behind me and they did,” Dalton Fiveash said. “This was a dogfight. Nine inning baseball game. What more could you want from a game like this with a lot at stake. It is definitely one of the best games I have been a part of, especially with what was at stake.”
Warren East scored first in the top of the 2nd inning as with two outs and runners at first and third, they attempted a double steal and with the throwing error, sophomore Chase Carver scored for an early 1-0 lead.
Franklin-Simpson answered back in the bottom of the 3rd as senior Dawson Owens hit into a fielder’s choice and the attempt for a double play allowed senior Skyler Martinez to score from second, tying the game at 1-1.
Both teams had opportunities to take the lead in the game but superb pitching and defense got themselves out of potential scoring situations as the Wildcats left right on base while the Raiders stranded three.
But Franklin-Simpson broke through in the bottom of the 9th with two outs and runners at second and third, senior Cole Wix got his only hit of the game with the walkoff, game winning RBI single that scored Martinez for the 2-1 victory.
“This was a crazy (expletive) ballgame. It doesn’t get much better than this,” Cole Wix said. “Had a very rough day at the plate until that point. I had an idea what I wanted to see and it was a fastball up and I got it. Overall, good pitching and defense made some great plays for an all around complete game.”
“We haven’t faced a really good left hander all year and the meat of our line up are lefties. Can’t complement Brady (Dragoo) enough as well as their team. Wes (Sanford) and (Eugene) Flippin do an outstanding job with their team. That is one of the best high school games I have ever been a part of,” Wilhite said. “We had chances and we had to play solid defense and then we had to find a way on offense but I give credit to Dalton (Fivesah) and Dawson (Owens) for their pitching. Connor (Vincent) made a great play and turned into a double play that saved a run. Cole (Wix) hadn’t had a good day at the plate but got the big hit and that’s what you have to do. Even when you are not having your best day, you never know when it is going to come to you. Heck of a game from both teams.”
Dawson Owens and Cole Wix each had an RBI with Skyler Martinez scoring both runs and one hit each from seniors: Dalton Fiveash, Jake Konow and Cole Wix; junior Ben Banton and sophomore Connor Vincent.
“We battled to the end. We didn’t go down without a fight,” Raiders head coach Wes Sanford said. “Well pitched game from both teams today. Our kids played hard. We didn’t hit it very well but we prepared for that knowing we would be facing (Dalton) Fiveash. We played great defensively and we pitched it well. Couldn’t ask for anything more out of Brady (Dragoo). We had an error that allowed the first run to score but other than that, he was lights out. Errors are part of the game but the kids did a great job all season of playing through the adversity. This one is tough but I am proud of their effort today.”
4th Region SemifinalFranklin-Simpson 5
Russell County 3
Franklin-Simpson used a late innings rally to score five runs off seven hits for their second straight come from behind victory in the 4th Region Baseball Tournament.
Dawson Owens picked up his second win of the tournament. This win came as a starting pitcher as he threw a complete game allowing three runs, two of them were earned, on four hits with five strikeouts and walked four batters. The last Wildcat baseball player to win two games in the region tournament was Zach Sliger in 2017.
“We aren’t supposed to be here. A lot of media picked us to lose tonight but we took it and here we are,” Owens said. “This feels crazy. I never thought we would be in this moment at the beginning of the year but here we are and it is the best feeling ever.”
“Dawson (Owens) did a great job of keeping us in the game to give us a chance,” Wilhite said. “He went the limit as the last batter he got out to finish the game was pitch number 116. Heck of a job by him and overall, these guys have been gutsy all year long. Nothing fazes them. They just keep playing hard. The beginning of the year, we started 2-6. Wins and losses will happen but we just ask to keep playing hard and get after it and they have done that since then.”
The Wildcats trailed 1-0 and were hitless but found a way to get going in the top of the 6th. Junior Ben Banton reached base with a walk and Owens followed with the first hit of the game. With runners at first and second and two outs, Dalton Fiveash hit an RBI single that scored Banton, tying the game at 1-1. Following a walk to junior Luke Richardson to make bases loaded, junior Justin Jones cleared the bases with a three RBI triple to the corner of left field that scored Owens, Fiveash and Richardson, making the score 4-1.
“I was in the hole and was just trying to get a hit to get one and ended up getting three. We were down and I just went to the plate and did my job,” Justin Jones said. “This feels good because a lot of people said Russell County would win tonight and we shut that down.”
“We hadn’t caught up to (Nathan) Lawson’s fastball so it was time to change it up and I knew if Justin (Jones) ran into one, he could square it up and hit into the gap which I knew he could,” Wilhite said. “He actually hit his curveball and got it. That was a huge at bat for Justin to be sitting on the bench. We go through everybody in our lineup. We are more than likely to use everybody and that’s how we ve been winning games.”
Franklin-Simpson added an insurance run as with runners at first and second with one out, Fiveash hit a RBI ground rule double that scored Banton for a 5-1 lead.
“I was hitless, 0 for 3 and was getting jammed with fastballs but I knew at some point that I was going to get a pitch I could hit,” Fiveash said. “I got that in my first hit to right to tie the game. The second was a deep double down the right field line and getting that extra run turned out to be big for us.”
Russell County scored two runs on two hits along with a walk but Owens was able to close the game out for the 5-3 victory to advance the Wildcats to the 4th Region Baseball Tournament championship game.
“I have said this to the guys at the beginning of the year and if you don’t lay in bed and picture yourself dogpiling at the end of the year, then I don’t know why you’re playing this game,” Wilhite said. “You should think about that everytime you walk on the field and play, that is your end goal. We got a chance to do that now so go home, dream about it and I think we will have the same type of game if we can keep ourselves in it and give ourselves a chance to win it.”
Justin Jones led the team with three RBI with Ben Banton and Dalton Fiveash each having two hits and Banton scoring two runs.
4th Region
Championship
Bowling Green 7
Franklin-Simpson 1
The Wildcats’ quest to become 4th Region Tournament champions fell short in the championship game to the Bowling Green Purples.
The Wildcats had an opportunity in the top of the 1st inning with back to back singles by Dawson Owens and Cole Wix but they were left stranded to remain scoreless.
The Purples scored first in the bottom of the 4th inning with a two out RBI single for a 1-0 lead.
Bowling Green added three more runs in the bottom of the 5th with a passed ball with bases loaded followed by a RBI sacrifice fly and a wild pitch with a runner at third base that made the score 4-0.
In the bottom of the 6th, the Purples took advantage of three consecutive, two out RBI walks with bases loaded for a 7-0 lead.
Franklin-Simpson scored in the top of the seventh inning with a walk to Jake Konow and back to back singles from Connoe Vincent and Skyler Msrtinez that loaded the bases. Freshman John West hit into an RBI fielder’s choice that scored Konow that made the score 7-1. The season came to an end on a ground out that finished the game as the Wildcats are the 4th Region Baseball Tournament runner ups with their loss to Bowling Green.
“Good things happen to you when you work hard for it. We ended up with over 20 wins which is always a plus, the district championship and a chance to win the region. That’s all you could ask for.”
Jake Konow scored the team’s only run with John West having the only RBI with one hit each from: Dalton Fiveash, Skyler Martinez, Dawson Owens, Connor Vincent and Cole Wix.
“I do this for these guys and I told them that I played here for Franklin-Simpson and for WKU and then pro ball and if I had a chance to do it one more time, I’d come back here for the Wildcats. Being a Wildcat, you get to play with your buddies and play in front of your family and your hometown. You get that one experience and it will mean more to you than anything else. Everyone pulls for one another and that’s what it means to be a Franklin-Simpson Wildcat.”
Franklin-Simpson ends their season with an overall record of 22-14 and as the 13th District regular season and tournament champions and 4th Region Tournament runner ups.
