In their final match before postseason play, Franklin-Simpson lost 6-0 to the Warren Central Dragons last Thursday night.
Junior goalkeepers Connor Vincent made 17 saves in the 23 shots he faced and Joseph McClendon had four saves.
Damir Beganovic scored a hat trick of goals with one goal each scored by: Kenasi Mpenda, Daniel Nkurunziza and Nae Reh. Beganovic and Nkurunziza each had two assists with Edgar Estrada and Reh each adding an assist.
“I thought we played well for large portions of the game,” Wildcats head coach Justin Dyer said. “The first half was very tight, both teams had chances to score. Overall very pleased with how the team played.”
The Wildcats will compete against the Logan County Cougars in the opening round of the 13th District Boys’ Soccer Tournament hosted by Russellville High School.
