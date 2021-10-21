Monroe County 2, Franklin-Simpson 0The Volley Cats lost their final home match of the season 2-0 (25-19 and 25-21) to the Monroe County Lady Falcons last Monday night at the F-S Gym.
Senior Natalie Wilkerson led the team with two service aces with senior Aysua Fuller and juniors Kinley Cummongs and Kerri Hastings each serving one. Fuller had nine assists with senior Hannah Wallace, Hastings and freshman Marianna Ortiz having one led to six kills by Hastings with two each from Cummings and Wilkerson and one each from Ortiz and Wallace. Senior Alyssa Spears had 10 digs with six from 8th grader Addi Jo Lanham and three from hastings. Fuller had two digs with one each from: Cummings, Wallace, 8th grader Julia Warren and Wilkerson.
Allen County-Scottsville 2, Franklin-Simpson 0The Volley Cats closed out the regular season with a 2-0 (25-14 and 25-14) loss at the Allen County-Scottsville Lady Patriots.
In the 1st Set, Cummings served a couple of aces with a couple of kills as Fuller and Hastings each served an ace but they Volley Cats dug themselves into a deficit they could not overcome as they dropped the set 25-14.
The Volley Cats battled hard in the 2nd Set as they forced seven unforced errors by the Lady Patriots that tied the match at 9-9. But Allen County-Scottsville had a pair of service runs that broke the tie and expanded their lead. Fuller served an ace as she and Ortiz each had a kill as they dropped the 2nd Set 25-14 and the match 2-0.
Franklin-Simpson competes in the 13th District Volleyball Tournament at Todd County Central High School where they will play the Todd County Central Lady Rebels and the Logan County Lady ?Cougars will play the Russellville Lady Panthers.
The two winners from those matches will not only compete for the district tournament championship but also in the upcoming 4th Region Volleyball Tournament at Russellville High School.
