The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ baseball team broke a tie game with seven runs in the 6th and 7th innings to defeat the Logan County Cougars, 8-1.
The Wildcats improved to 3-0 in the district while the Cougars fell to 2-1 in the 13th District. Junior Ben Banton, in relief of senior Cole Wix, was the winning pitcher as he allowed two hits with six strikeouts and walked two batters in three innings pitched.
“Cole (Wix) battled his butt off on the mound and Ben (Banton) did the same thing by coming in a tight game and getting it done. I feel like neither one had their best stuff but when you don’t have your best stuff, you have to find a way to get it done and the guys did that tonight,” Wildcats head coach Matt Wilhite said. “We made big hits in big situations and in games like this, got to find ways to get it done. Great job by them tonight.”
Franklin-Simpson scored first in the top of the 1st on a 1-2 count, senior Dalton Fiveash hit a home run to right field for the early 1-0 lead.
“I had a two strikes count and I was fouling off pitches, waiting for the pitcher to make a mistake and when he did, I made him pay for it,” Dalton Fiveash said. “It was a change up on the inner half and he left it up so I knew it when I got it off the bat.”
Logan County tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the 5th with a hard RBI infield single.
The Wildcats regained the lead in the top of the 6th as with one out on the very first pitch, senior Dawson Owens hit a home run to left field for a 2-1 lead.
“I have been feeling good at the plate as of late,” Dawson Owens said. “I did not know that it would be gone when it came off the bat but once I saw it kept floating and floating, I knew it was gone. I have scooted up on the plate more and getting on top of the ball more.”
In the top of the 7th, Franklin-Simpson broke the game open as junior Taylor Lowhorn’s RBI single scored senior Jake Konow making the score 3-1. With one out, Owens hit a two RBI double that scored Banton and freshman John West, courtesy runner for Lowhorn, for a 5-1 lead. Wix followed with a RBI double that scored Owens making the score 6-1. With bases loaded, junior Justin Jones hit a RBI groundout that scored Wix, for a 7-1 lead. Fiveash scored the final run of the game on a passed ball making the final score 8-1.
“Good atmosphere tonight with two good ball teams going at it,” Cougars head coach Ethan Meguiar said. “We were in it for a while until the pitching change in the 7th. They made some plays at the plate and some pitches when they needed to and we didn’t. It was a well played game until the last inning.”
Dawson Owens had three RBI with Dalton Fiveash having three hits and both scoring two runs each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.