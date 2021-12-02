Brian Davis, host of the Morning Show Madness with Brian Davis radio show, program director for WFKN Radio and award winning sports reporter for the Franklin Favorite Newspaper has been selected to be the new sports announcer for WFKN Sports.
“I am thrilled to be the voice everyone will hear not only on WFKN, but also on the internet on network1sports.com for broadcasting games,” Brian Davis said. “I will bring the three E’s: energy, enthusiasm and excitement like I do on ‘The Madness,’ but will also bring the three I’s: informative, integrity and intuitiveness for the games on WFKN.”
For the past three seasons, Davis has been the public address announcer for the Lady Cats and Wildcats’ home basketball games. He plans to make every play, every moment and every game important by highlighting Franklin-Simpson’s student-athletes.
WFKN will broadcast a majority of basketball, baseball, softball and football games throughout their seasons, which includes postseason games as well.
Davis begins the basketball season with five games this week, two doubleheaders at Monroe County and Clinton County and a girls only game against Allen County-Scottsville in the 4th Region Showcase at Bowling Green High School.
The games will not only be broadcast on WFKN Radio but can also be followed by streaming online by visiting to www.franklinfavorite.com and clicking on WFKN in the blue toolbar. Then click on the WFKN Sports tab and press the play button.
