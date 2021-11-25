Four Franklin-Simpson Wildcat football players: senior running back Omar Harrison with offensive linemen in senior Dakyrus Burr and juniors Diego Salvador and Emilio Vazquez were selected to the Large Division All-SKY Conference Teams in a ceremony that was held at Greenwood High School last Thursday night.
“These four are great kids that represent us well in and out of the classroom,” Wildcats head coach Max Chaney said. “They did a great job on the field for us. It is my pleasure to be up here with these guys and very deserving of their awards.”
Large DivisionAll-SKY Conference Teams are based on schools that are in Classes 4-A, 5-A and 6-A.
Harrison was selected to the First Team Offense All-SKY Conference as he is among one of the top running backs in Class 4-A. He finished this season with 183 carries for 1,496 yards for 21 touchdowns and averaged 124.7 rushing yards per game.
“This is a very gratifying and satisfying feeling. Feels special to be honored alongside my teammates,” Omar Harrison said. “It’s been a hell of a ride and couldn’t do it without my linemen. They’re my guys. Couldn’t have the success without them.”
Burr was also selected to the first team as Salvador and Vazquez were selected to the Second Team Offense All-SKY conference. They were part of the Wildcats’ offense that gained 4,161 total yards of offense with 3,469 yards rushing and 692 yards passing that scored 359 points in 12 games played.
“I’m really honored to be selected. It’s great to be recognized along with my teammates and other great athletes from the region,” Dakyrus Burr said. “To be able to block for Omar (Harrison) but for the other running backs as well was a lot of fun this season.”
“It’s an honor to be selected. I appreciate the award. I worked hard for this recognition,” Diego Salvador said. “I love Omar and all the running backs on GT, tackle trap plays. Love running those plays and love this team.”
“I came late into the season. I didn’t know how I would do this season but I put in a bunch of work and was glad to be able to be a part of the team’s success,” Emilio Vazquez said. “I tell Omar (Harrison) every game that I am blocking for you so you run for me and it’s always exciting to not only see him but the other backs run.”
“Omar (Harrison) had almost 1,500 yards rushing with 21 touchdowns but a big part of that is three of the offensive linemen that are being honored tonight,” Chaney said. “They paved the way for him which got him to break through the line and he did the rest on his own. It was very seldom that one person could bring Omar down. Each of these three linemen did a great job of getting out in the perimeter, battling in the trenches. They’re not the biggest guys but they had the biggest heart and that’s what we preach and want.”
Selections were made among the nine head coaches in the region that are in the Large Division including Chaney.
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback: Caden Veltkamp (South Warren)
Running Back: Omar Harrison (Franklin Simpson)
Running Back: Jaylen Brock (Greenwood)
Offensive Line: Brady Alderson (Allen Co. Scottsville)
Offensive Line: Zack Goodwin (South Warren)
Offensive Line: Kyrus Burr (Franklin Simpson)
Offensive Line: Austin Anderson (Bowling Green)
Offensive Line: Zach Simpson (Greenwood)
Wide Receiver: Jax Cooper (Allen Co. Scottsville)
Wide Receiver: Wyatt Blake (Logan Co.)
Wide Receiver: Bert Kibawa (Bowling Green)
Kicker: Eldar Dervisevic (South Warren)
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback: James Salchli (Greenwood)
Running Back: Kobe Martin (South Warren)
Running Back: Ryan Rayno (Logan Co.)
Offensive Line: Emilio Vazquez (Franklin Simpson)
Offensive Line: Isaac Poe (Logan Co.)
Offensive Line: Chase Garrison (Barren Co.)
Offensive Line: J.D. Croslin (Greenwood)
Offensive Line: Diego Salvador (Franklin Simpson)
Wide Receiver: Omari Glover (Warren Central)
Wide Receiver: Tray Price (Warren East)
Wide Receiver: Marquise Trussell (Greenwood)
Kicker: Mattia Giubilato (Logan Co.)
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
Defensive Line: Jeremiah Lightfoot (Bowling Green)
Defensive Line: Jake Jackson (South Warren)
Defensive Line: Bradley Gurley (Bowling Green)
Defensive Line: Jackson Arms (Barren Co.)
Linebacker: Luke Burton (South Warren)
Linebacker: Lofton Howard (Greenwood)
Linebacker: Tyler Moore (Bowling Green)
Defensive Back: Avrin Bell (South Warren)
Defensive Back: Isaiah Ghee (Warren East)
Defensive Back: Tanner Stinson (Allen Co. Scottsville)
Defensive Back: Andrew Hatcher (Greenwood)
Punter: Thorny Walker (Allen Co. Scottsville)
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
Defensive Line: Simon Ghee (Warren East)
Defensive Line: Julian McPeak (Allen Co. Scottsville)
Defensive Line: Davis Moran (Bowling Green)
Defensive Line: Edward Manasa (Greenwood)
Linebacker: Will Moore (Allen Co. Scottsville)
Linebacker: Tyler Snell (South Warren)
Linebacker: Ryan Shirley (Barren Co.)
Linebacker: Davis Fant (Bowling Green)
Linebacker: Malik Ferguson (Warren Central)
Defensive Back: Malik Summers (Warren East)
Defensive Back: Davin Yates (Logan Co.)
Punter: Jonathan Wilson (Barren County)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.