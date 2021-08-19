The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ soccer team won two of its first three matches to start the 2021 season.
They started the season with two road victories: 3-1 at the Christian County Colonels last Monday night and 5-2 at the Warren East Raiders on Tuesday night.
Senior Ben Banton scored a pair of hat tricks in the first two games with senior Logan Gatner scoring two goals against the Raiders.
On Saturday, the Wildcats gave up early goals in each half for the 2-0 loss to the Glasgow Scotties in their first home game of the season at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex.
“I feel like we wanted the two games more than we did Saturday’s game,” Wildcats’ head coach Justin Dyer said. “We got punched in the mouth early on and never recovered from it. We practice on our home field and we know this field. We have more fans than the other team here and it’s disappointing to not get the result for our fans and for the team itself. I feel ike we got a reality check. The two wins might have inflated our confidence so this should bring them back down to earth and refocus.”
The Wildcats will compete in the Class 2A Section 2 Tournament on Saturday against the Russell County Lakers at 10 a.m. with the playing site to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.